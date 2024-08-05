Strong Growth in Mobility, Outstanding Free Cash Flow, and NCIB Renewal Marks a Solid Q3 for Linamar

GUELPH, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Continued Free Cash Flow

$320.9 million of Free Cash Flow 1 generated in Q3 2025, up $51.3 million from the prior year due to careful cash management;

Liquidity1 is strong at $2.2 billion, up $783.7 million or 54.9% from Q3 2024.

Mobility Segment Normalized Earnings Growth Continues

Normalized Operating Earnings 1 increased 87.7% to $165.9 million;

Normalized Operating Earnings margins expanded to 8.6%, at the high end of our normal range.

Diversified Strategy Success

Despite a small decline in sales, Normalized Earnings per Share has increased 6.8%.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Linamar has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to renew its normal course issuer bid, described further below, under which it is authorized to purchase up to 3,850,534 shares over the next 12 months;

Linamar repurchased 1.1 million shares year-to-date as part of its normal course issuer bid;

Linamar has repurchased 1.8 million shares since the start of the NCIB program in November 2024;

Linamar is maintaining its dividend to shareholders at $0.29 per share quarterly.

Industrial Segment Market Share Growth

Despite a significant decline in industrial markets, the Company increased both aerial work platforms market share globally and increased market share on newer agricultural products such as tillage and seeding equipment.

Mobility Segment Growth

CPV 1 grew in core North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific operations, driven by launching programs;

Announcement of the acquisitions of Georg Fischer's Leipzig casting facility and Aludyne's North American assets further diversifies our casting solutions and enhance Linamar's structural capabilities and manufacturing footprint.

Manageable Impact from Tariffs

Linamar’s product continues to be USMCA compliant meaning the majority of product continues to be tariff free into the US.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (in millions of dollars, except per share figures) 2025 2024 2025 2024 $ $ $ $ Sales 2,541.7 2,635.7 7,716.5 8,206.3 Operating Earnings (Loss) Industrial 89.8 141.8 286.5 436.3 Mobility 161.1 78.3 436.9 324.6 Operating Earnings (Loss) 250.9 220.1 723.4 760.9 Net Earnings (Loss) 169.2 138.0 473.8 490.6 Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted 2.82 2.24 7.89 7.96 Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized1 Industrial 61.7 140.2 291.6 424.7 Mobility 165.9 88.4 442.2 338.2 Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 227.6 228.6 733.8 762.9 Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized1 150.1 144.6 485.7 492.6 Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized1 2.51 2.35 8.08 7.99

“Q3 was a solid quarter reflecting strong performance in the Mobility segment offsetting meaningful agricultural markets declines. In a low growth scenario, Linamar is being opportunistic to chase takeover work and acquisitions as seen by 2 acquisitions announced in the last quarter, adding strongly to our growing portfolio of innovative cast products,” said Executive Chair Linda Hasenfratz. “These new businesses will be a key element in our growth story for 2026.”

“In challenging times, our team delivered with creativity—unlocking new growth channels for Linamar. These 2 acquisitions bring valuable new technologies and position us for future success. And with our continued focus on market leadership and a disciplined ‘cash is king’ mindset, we’re building a strong foundation for long-term growth,” stated CEO and President Jim Jarrell.

TSX APPROVES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

The TSX has accepted the Company’s notice of intention to renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “NCIB”). The Company believes that the NCIB is consistent with its strategic imperative to maintain a conservative balance sheet while purposefully deploying capital to increase shareholder value. Under the renewed NCIB, Linamar may repurchase during the period commencing on November 17, 2025 and ending on the earlier of November 16, 2026 and the completion of the maximum purchases permitted under the NCIB, up to 3,850,534 common shares of Linamar (“Common Shares”), representing 10% of the “public float” of Common Shares as of November 3, 2025, subject to the rules of the TSX. Except as otherwise provided for in the rules of the TSX, the maximum amount of Common Shares that can be purchased by the Company during each day the NCIB is in place is 26,901, representing 25% of average daily trading volume for the six months ended October 31, 2025. As of November 3,2025, the Company had 59,809,487 Common Shares and calculates a “public float” of 38,505,348 Common Shares. The actual number of Common Shares which may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the management of the Company, subject to applicable law and the rules of the TSX. Purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX at prevailing market prices or as otherwise permitted by the TSX. The NCIB will be funded using existing cash and debt resources, and any Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled. Linamar has also entered into an automatic share purchase plan (and “ASPP”) with a designated broker to allow for the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB at times when it would otherwise not be permitted to do so. Purchases made by the designated broker pursuant to the ASPP will be made based on pre-established parameters set by the company, which have been approved by the TSX. In the last twelve months, Linamar has purchased 1,768,670 Common Shares under its NCIB.

DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors today declared an eligible dividend in respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, of CDN$0.29 per share on the common shares of the company, payable on or after December 2, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 21, 2025.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP and other financial measures to provide useful information to both management, investors, and other stakeholders in assessing the financial performance and financial condition of the Company.

Certain expenses and income that must be recognized under GAAP are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s underlying operational performance. For this reason, management uses certain non-GAAP and other financial measures when analyzing operational performance on a consistent basis.

These Non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore they are unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, and they should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Please see the “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of the Company’s MD&A for further information.

All normalized non-GAAP financial measures areas reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (in millions of dollars, except per share figures) 2025 2024 +/- +/- 2025 2024 +/- +/- $ $ $ % $ $ $ % Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized Operating Earnings (Loss) 250.9 220.1 30.8 14.0 % 723.4 760.9 (37.5 ) (4.9 %) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (23.3 ) 8.5 (31.8 ) 10.4 (13.8 ) 24.2 Other items – – – – 15.8 (15.8 ) Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 227.6 228.6 (1.0 ) (0.4 %) 733.8 762.9 (29.1 ) (3.8 %) Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized Net Earnings (Loss) 169.2 138.0 31.2 22.6 % 473.8 490.6 (16.8 ) (3.4 %) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (23.3 ) 8.5 (31.8 ) 10.4 (13.8 ) 24.2 Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt and derivatives – 0.4 (0.4 ) 0.1 1.1 (1.0 ) Other items – – – – 15.8 (15.8 ) Tax impact including Other Items 4.2 (2.3 ) 6.5 1.4 (1.1 ) 2.5 Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 150.1 144.6 5.5 3.8 % 485.7 492.6 (6.9 ) (1.4 %) Effective tax rate 26.2 % 25.3 % 27.5 % 25.1 % Effective tax rate – Normalized 27.1 % 25.3 % 26.8 % 25.2 % Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted 2.82 2.24 0.58 25.9 % 7.89 7.96 (0.07 ) (0.9 %) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (0.38 ) 0.14 (0.52 ) 0.17 (0.22 ) 0.39 Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt and derivatives – 0.01 (0.01 ) – 0.02 (0.02 ) Other items – – – – 0.26 (0.26 ) Tax impact including Other Items 0.07 (0.04 ) 0.11 0.02 (0.03 ) 0.05 Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized 2.51 2.35 0.16 6.8 % 8.08 7.99 0.09 1.1 %

All normalized non-GAAP financial measures areas impacting segments reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2025 2025 Industrial Mobility Linamar Industrial Mobility Linamar (in millions of dollars) $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized Operating Earnings (Loss) 89.8 161.1 250.9 286.5 436.9 723.4 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (28.1 ) 4.8 (23.3 ) 5.1 5.3 10.4 Other items – – – – – – Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 61.7 165.9 227.6 291.6 442.2 733.8

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2024 2024 Industrial Mobility Linamar Industrial Mobility Linamar (in millions of dollars) $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized Operating Earnings (Loss) 141.8 78.3 220.1 436.3 324.6 760.9 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1.6 ) 10.1 8.5 (27.4 ) 13.6 (13.8 ) Other items – – – 15.8 – 15.8 Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 140.2 88.4 228.6 424.7 338.2 762.9

Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and the Company believes it is useful in assessing the Company’s ability to generate cash. Free Cash Flow is calculated as Cash from Operating Activities, the most directly comparable measure as presented in the Company’s consolidated statements of cash flows, adjusted for payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment, and proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment.

Liquidity

Liquidity is a non-GAAP financial measure and the Company believes it is useful in assessing the Company’s ability to satisfy its financial obligations as they come due. Liquidity is calculated as Cash, the most directly comparable measure as presented in the Company’s consolidated statements of financial position, adjusted for the Company’s available credit.

Other non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in millions of dollars) $ $ $ $ Free Cash Flow Cash generated from (used in) operating activities 389.7 370.4 859.3 756.4 Payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment (72.6 ) (102.5 ) (294.6 ) (466.3 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3.8 1.7 10.1 7.3 Free Cash Flow 320.9 269.6 574.8 297.4 Liquidity Cash and cash equivalents 1,232.3 824.4 Available credit 978.2 602.4 Liquidity 2,210.5 1,426.8

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION, RISK AND UNCERTAINTIES

Certain information provided by Linamar in this press release, MD&A, the consolidated financial statements and other documents published throughout the year which are not recitation of historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “estimate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and the actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating such forward-looking statements, readers should specifically consider the various factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking information may involve important risks and uncertainties that could materially alter results in the future from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Linamar. Some of the factors and risks and uncertainties that cause results to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to, international trade policies including tariffs; changes in the competitive environment in which Linamar operates, OEM outsourcing and insourcing; sources and availability of raw materials; labour markets and dependence on key personnel; dependence on certain customers and product programs; technological change in the sectors in which the Company operates and by Linamar’s competitors; delays in or operational issues with product launches; foreign currency risk; long-term contracts that are not guaranteed; acquisition and expansion risk; foreign business risk; public health threats; cyclicality and seasonality; legal proceedings and insurance coverage; credit risk; weather; emission standards; capital and liquidity risk; tax laws; securities laws compliance and corporate governance standards; fluctuations in interest rates; environmental emissions and safety regulations; trade and labour disruptions; world political events; pricing concessions to customers; and governmental, environmental and regulatory policies.

The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect Linamar’s forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Linamar’s forward-looking statements. Linamar assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Q3 2025 Release Information

Linamar will hold a webcast call on November 12, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its third-quarter results. The event will be simulcast and can be accessed at the following https://www.linamar.com/event/q3-2025-earnings-call/ and can also be navigated to on the Company’s website. For those who wish to listen to an audio-only call-in option, the numbers for this call are (+1) 800 549 8228 (North America) or (+1) 289 819 1520 (International) Conference ID 33066, with a call-in required 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The conference call will be chaired by Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar’s Executive Chair. A copy of the Company’s quarterly financial statements, including the Management’s Discussion & Analysis, will be available on the Company’s website after 4:00 p.m. ET on November 12, 2025, and at www.sedar.com by the start of business November 13, 2025. The webcast replay will be available at https://www.linamar.com/event/q3-2025-earnings-call/ after the call. A taped replay of the conference call will also be made available starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 12, 2025, for seven days. The number for the replay is (+1) 888 660 6264 or (+1) 289 819 1325, Passcode: 33066 #. In addition, a recording of the call will be posted at here.

Q4 2025 Release Information

Linamar will hold a webcast call on March 4, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth-quarter results. The event will be simulcast and can be accessed at the following https://www.linamar.com/event/q4-2025-earnings-call/ and can also be navigated to on the Company’s website. For those who wish to listen to an audio-only call-in option, the numbers for this call are (+1) 800 549 8228 (North America) or (+1) 289 819 1520 (International) Conference ID 91232, with a call-in required 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The conference call will be chaired by Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar’s Executive Chair. A copy of the Company’s quarterly financial statements, including the Management’s Discussion & Analysis, will be available on the Company’s website after 4:00 p.m. ET on March 4, 2026, and at www.sedar.com by the start of business March 5, 2026. The webcast replay will be available at https://www.linamar.com/event/q4-2025-earnings-call/ after the call. A taped replay of the conference call will also be made available starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 4, 2026, for seven days. The number for the replay is (+1) 888 660 6264 or (+1) 289 819 1325, Passcode 91232 #. In addition, a recording of the call will be posted at here.

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is a diversified advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. At the heart of Linamar is the technologies we deliver; casting, forging, metal forming, machining and assembly and fully engineered products. We serve a broad variety of industries, from our On and Off Highway Mobility business to our Agricultural and Access businesses to new areas of expansion in MedTech, Water, Power, Defense and Robotics. We proudly market our global, class leading products under the brands Linamar, Skyjack, MacDon, Salford, Bourgault and McLaren Engineering. Linamar has over 34,000 employees in 75 manufacturing locations, 17 R&D centers and 31 sales offices in 19 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $10.5 billion in 2024. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

For further information regarding this release please contact Linda Hasenfratz at (519) 836-7550.

Guelph, Ontario

November 12, 2025

1 Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized, Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized, Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized, Free Cash Flow, and Liquidity are non-GAAP financial measures. Content Per Vehicle (CPV) is a supplementary financial measure. Please see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of this press release and separately released MD&A.



