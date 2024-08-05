Stroud Resources Ltd Announces Appointment of Director and Issuance of Stock Options

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stroud Resources Ltd. (“Stroud” or the “Company”) (TSX: SDR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Conor O’Brien to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) as an independent non-executive director.

Jeff Kennedy, Chairman of the Board of the Company, commented, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Conor to the Stroud team. Conor’s financial expertise and experience in the capital markets sector will be an asset to our Board.”

Mr. O’Brien is a seasoned financial professional in global capital markets. With over 20 years of experience in equities, derivatives, fixed income and credit default swaps, he has consistently demonstrated an ability to navigate complicated financial instruments and environments. Prior to joining the Eric Sprott Family Office he worked for prominent Canadian brokerages GMP Securities and more recently, Paradigm Capital. Previously, he worked in New York for Cantor Fitzgerald in equity derivatives.

The Company also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted incentive stock options to directors and officers of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,005,000 common shares under the Company’s Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.12 per common share, expires five years from the date of grant, and vests on the date of grant.

About Stroud Resources Ltd.

Stroud Resources is a TSXV listed company (TSXV: SDR), focused on the exploration and development of its Santo Domingo epithermal silver project in central Mexico, and looking for new opportunities in the silver markets.

For more information, please visit www.stroudsilver.com or contact Mirsad Jakubovic, Chief Financial Officer, Stroud Resources Ltd., Tel: 1-416-888-8731, [email protected].

