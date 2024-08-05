Students and Workers Reject Bill 33: Hands Off Our Education!

TORONTO, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Canadian Federation of Students–Ontario has engaged thousands of students across the province, on the dangers of Bill 33 with the Hands Off Our Education! campaign. In advance of the resumption of the legislature, students and workers are calling on MPPs to reject Bill 33.

Representatives from the Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario and labour unions will be available to answer questions from reporters on student opposition to Bill 33, cuts to all levels of education, and attacks on student organizing and educational autonomy.

When: October 17th, 2025, 9:00AM

Where: Queen’s Park Media Studio, 111 Wellesley St. W, Toronto, ON, M7A 1A2

Who:

Cyrielle Ngeleka , Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario, Chairperson;

, Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario, National Executive Representative;

, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation;

, Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation; Jeff Brown, OPSEU Local at George Brown College

What: Students and workers vehemently oppose Bill 33 and its attacks on education and on post-secondary campuses. As the government returns to deliberate on Bill 33, students continue to unite under three key demands and call on this government to:

Reject Bill 33 and stop unnecessary government oversight

Protect students’ right to organize and safeguard campus autonomy

Invest immediate and dedicated public funding into post-secondary education

The Canadian Federation of Students-Ontario is the oldest and largest student organization in the province, representing over 350,000 college, undergraduate and graduate students across Ontario.



