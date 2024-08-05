Students in New Brunswick Receive Sober Driving Messages at MADD Canada’s School Program Screening with Provincial Sponsor ANBL

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Road crashes are a leading cause of death among youth in Canada, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes. Determined to change this reality, MADD Canada is back in schools across New Brunswick with its Provincial Sponsor Alcool NB Liquor (ANBL), reaching students with important messages on the dangers of impaired driving and how to prevent it. Today, students in Grades 7 and 8 will attend a special screening of the 2025-2026 School Program at George Street Middle School in Fredericton.

Designed for students in Grades 7 through 12, MADD Canada’s School Program reaches thousands of youth across the country each year with one-hour presentations that offer a powerful look at the dangers and consequences of driving after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. The presentations equip students with the knowledge and motivation to avoid driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

“Impaired driving is entirely preventable,” says Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer of MADD Canada. “Through our School Program, students understand the risks and consequences of impaired driving and can make safe choices for themselves, their families, and their community. Change begins with these conversations. We are grateful for the generous support of our Provincial Sponsor, ANBL, in helping us deliver 56 presentations this year.”

This year’s 60-minute presentations include the choice of five English and four French dramatic short films that illustrate the risks of impaired driving. Additionally, an interactive quiz reinforces key lessons and encourages students to reflect on their choices. Each session ends with powerful testimonies from victims and survivors, including a new testimonial from Alyssa Kryger, who was injured in a 2018 crash involving cannabis and whose father, Mike, and uncle Mark, were killed in the same crash.

“ANBL is proud to support MADD Canada in its important work,” said Lori Stickles, President and CEO of ANBL. “Promoting responsible consumption is a key part of ANBL’s corporate social responsibility strategy, and we’re committed to spreading the message of sober and safe driving.”



Schools can select the presentation format that works best for them — traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual. Following the presentation, each school receives an Educators’ Guide and a School Kit with additional content to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation with students throughout the school year.

MADD Canada is grateful to its National and Provincial sponsors for supporting the School Program.

For more information on our sponsors and to view a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

About ANBL

ANBL is a provincial Crown corporation responsible for the purchase, importation, distribution and retail activity for all alcoholic beverages in the province. It serves the public and licensees through 39 corporate retail outlets, 94 private agency store outlets, 96 local producer agency stores, and 67 grocery stores selling wine, cider and beer, as of September 28, 2025. Its product portfolio comprises approximately 3,000 products, including wines, spirits, beers and other products, such as coolers and cider products, and locally produced alcoholic beverages.

Over the past 49 years, ANBL has established and maintained a widespread retail network across the province, currently serving more than 28 communities. The corporation employees approximately 650 people across the network, and administrative functions. In addition to its mandate as the distributor of beverage alcohol in the province, ANBL also contributes to New Brunswick communities through its Corporate Social Responsibility programming, which includes safe selling and the Check 30 ID program, sponsorship of events through the SafeRide Program, and a focus on fundraising for food security through a partnership with the New Brunswick Food Depot.

For more information:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 905-330-7565 or [email protected]



