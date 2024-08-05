Studio ROOF Launches Canadian Website Just in Time for the Holiday Season

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Design-lovers and sustainability-advocates across Canada are invited to explore the new Canadian online home of Dutch creative brand Studio ROOF at studioroof.ca , officially launched this week in time for the festive gift-giving season. The Canadian site marks a new chapter for the brand, offering its collection of imaginative, nature-inspired 3D wall art and decor, crafted from recycled cardboard and vegetable inks.

Since its founding in Amsterdam in 2005, Studio ROOF has championed the philosophy that creativity, play and sustainability go hand in hand. Now, with the Canada-specific site, Canadian consumers gain direct access to the range of Studio ROOF designs—from whimsical butterflies and garden birds to wild animals, mobile installations and floral bouquets—along with shipping and service tailored to Canadian needs.

“We’re thrilled to share our joyful, sustainable designs with Canadian homes. Launching just ahead of the holidays means more Canadians can gift something meaningful this season,” says Founder Romy Boesveldt.

Highlights of the Canadian launch include:

A dedicated Canadian e-commerce site, studioroof.ca, featuring English and French language options.

Canadian warehousing and shipping, making it easier for Canadians to purchase with confidence.

Deep commitment to sustainability: each piece is made from recycled cardboard and printed with vegetable-based inks, staying true to the brand’s eco-creative roots.



Ideal timing for holiday shoppers seeking unique, eco-friendly gifts that invite creativity and delight.

As Romy explains, “Each Studio ROOF piece begins as a fun hands-on project and becomes a timeless object of beauty for every home and generation.”

With the holidays on the horizon, the Canadian launch means that whether looking for an imaginative gift for a child’s room, a design-forward accent for a living space, or a sustainable yet joyful gesture for a loved one, Canadians can now shop directly.

About Studio ROOF

Studio ROOF is a Dutch design brand founded in 2005 by Romy Boesveldt and Ilya Yashkin. Rooted in the belief that creativity, play and sustainability belong together, the brand transforms recycled cardboard into vibrant 3D wall art inspired by nature—beetles, birds, butterflies, wild animals, florals and more. With global recognition and now a dedicated Canadian online presence, Studio ROOF continues to invite people to imagine, build and display art that matters.

