Sumitomo Electric Selects Kinectrics to Complete Commissioning Testing for the A-Nord HVDC Underground Power Transmission Project

OSAKA, Japan, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinectrics, a division of BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), has been awarded a multi-year contract by Sumitomo Electric Industries (SEI) Ltd., to provide comprehensive commissioning testing services for the A-Nord German Corridor project. This project is jointly being developed by the German Transmission Service Operator (TSO), Amprion.

This large infrastructure project is focused on building a 525kV DC underground cable system capable of transmitting clean energy from the North Sea to the North Rhine-Westphalia region. The A-Nord project is expected to be completed by 2030 and will play a crucial role in integrating renewable energy sources into the German power grid aimed at reducing Germany’s CO2 emissions.

Sumitomo Electric is a key technology partner in the project and supplier for corridor A-Nord. In this role, SEI will be responsible for the design, manufacturing, logistics, installation and commissioning of approximately 300km of cable route. As part of SEI’s multi-year contract, Kinectrics will perform commissioning services for Sumitomo by conducting ACHV commissioning testing on 40km sections of the cable route using up to 14 mobile Resonant Test Systems (RTS) equipped with distributed partial discharge (PD) measurement technology to detect defects early in the installation process. As well, Kinectrics will carry out the final HVDC testing of A-Nord to verify system integrity, helping ensure the cables are fit for commercial operation.

With the largest global, independently owned fleet of High Voltage Resonant Test Sets (RTS) and decades of experience in field partial discharge measurements, Kinectrics can effectively partner with utilities, cable manufactures, installers and off- and on-shore developers as a one-stop-shop for independent, self-contained commissioning of long lengths of land and subsea export HVAC and HVDC cable systems. This includes successfully completing field testing to support commissioning and condition assessments on more than 15,000 km of solid dielectric transmission and sub-transmission class cables. Our internationally recognized team of HV cables & test experts can be relied upon to ensure that life-limiting defects in cable systems get detected in cable systems via field-proven test methodologies, reducing the risk of costly in-service failures.

“Kinectrics is looking forward to providing experienced HV cable commissioning testing for the A-Nord project with Sumitomo,” said David Harris, CEO of Kinectrics. “Testing at the early stages of the project reduces the risk of late-stage failures and will ensure that critical functions are validated under real-world conditions. With the expanded capacity of our RTS fleet, our team can leverage its experience operating these units, helping to meet the demands of highly complex transmission projects, as well as reduce the wait and lead times for testing.”

Kinectrics , a division of BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), is the global leader in lifecycle management services for the electricity industry. With over 1,300 experts and independent facilities, we collaborate closely with customers to ensure that utility assets perform safely, reliably and efficiently throughout their entire lifecycle.

Sumitomo Electric was established in 1897, serving society and the world for over 120 years. During the years, Sumitomo Electric has developed many new technologies and products through innovative R&D activities, providing a wide variety of products that fulfill the expectations of society, in five business fields: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial materials.



