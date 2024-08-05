Summer Fresh Releases APPY’s 2025

Celebrate the Holidays in Style with Summer Fresh’s “APPY’s 2025” Recipe Book

WOODBRIDGE, Ontario, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Summer Fresh® is serving up inspiration just in time for the holiday season with the release of its highly anticipated “APPY’s 2025” recipe book, a curated collection of 12 delectable appetizer recipes designed to bring bold flavours to your festive gatherings.

Whether you’re hosting a holiday cocktail party, an intimate holiday dinner party, or looking to impress at a potluck, APPY’s 2025 delivers a mix of globally inspired bites and modern classics. Effortless elegance, beautifully served in 12 stunning recipes designed to impress your guests that come together in minutes.

This year’s recipe highlights include:

Falafel Macarons with Tzatziki & Hummus – A playful savoury spin on a French classic

Boneless Chicken Bites with Mango Sriracha Hummus – A sweet and spicy twist on a party favourite

Crab Spinach Dip – A creamy crowd-pleaser with rich coastal flavour

Dill Pickle Hummus Deviled Eggs – Tangy, creamy, and utterly addictive

Ready in minutes and perfect for effortless entertaining, these dishes highlight Summer Fresh’s commitment to clean, honest ingredients — no artificial preservatives, colours, or flavours, just pure, fresh taste.

“The holidays are all about connection, and food plays a big part in bringing people together,” says Susan Niczowski, Founder and President of Summer Fresh®. “APPY’s 2025 celebrates that spirit with recipes that are fun, approachable, and full of fresh flavour so everyone can host with confidence.”

APPY’s 2025 is available for free download now at APPYs 2025 | Summer Fresh

About Summer Fresh®

Proudly Canadian and family-owned, Summer Fresh® has been inspiring healthy living for 35 years with its fresh, flavourful dips, hummus, salads, and prepared foods. Using only real, simple ingredients, Summer Fresh is dedicated to making delicious food you can feel good about sharing.

334 Rowntree Dairy, Woodbridge ON, L4L 8H2

1 (877) 472-5237

[email protected]

www.summerfresh.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/788d97cc-1c86-4eb8-ac8f-d78221a826dd



