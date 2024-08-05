Summit Royalties Provides Corporate Update and Highlights 2026 Catalysts

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM) (the “Corporation” or “Summit“) is pleased to provide a corporate update for 2025 and highlight upcoming 2026 catalysts. All amounts in US$ unless otherwise noted.

Drew Clark, President and CEO of Summit, commented: “2025 was a seminal year of significant growth and execution for Summit. Over the course of the year, we assembled a diversified precious metals royalty and streaming portfolio anchored by cash-flowing assets, while also adding long-duration optionality through disciplined acquisitions. Completing our go-public transaction in November marked an important milestone and positions us for the next phase of growth. In 2026, our focus is straightforward: remain disciplined and pursue accretive opportunities that enhance per-share value, deepen relationships with shareholders and new investors, and broaden awareness of our platform. Our portfolio stands to benefit from the optionality and inherent growth that we focused on when acquiring and building Summit, and we are excited to see these catalysts materialize over the next 12-months.”

2025 Execution Milestones

Cornerstone acquisition of cash-flowing royalties and a producing silver stream from IAMGOLD: On May 30, 2025, Summit acquired a portfolio of seven royalties and one stream from IAMGOLD Corporation and its affiliates for total consideration of $17.5 million. Key assets include:

Bomboré Silver Stream (Ganzourgou Province, Burkina Faso) – a 50% silver stream on the operating Bomboré Mine owned and operated by Orezone Gold Corporation;

Pitangui Royalty (Minas Gerais, Brazil) – an $80/oz production royalty on the first 250 Koz of gold sold, and a 1.5% NSR royalty thereafter on the Pitangui project currently under development by Jaguar Mining Inc.;

Zancudo Royalty (Titiribi, Colombia) – a 0.5% NSR royalty on the operating Zancudo Mine owned and operated by Denarius Metals Corp.; and

Lavras do Sul Royalty (Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil) – a 3.0% NSR royalty on the 5,000 Ha Lavras do Sul project owned by Lavras Gold Corp.

Acquisition of a 1.0% NSR royalty on West Red Lake’s producing Madsen Project, Ontario: On September 4, 2025, the Corporation completed the acquisition of an existing 1.0% net smelter return royalty on the producing Madsen mine from a fund managed by Sprott Resource Lending Corp. for $9.9 million. In connection with the acquisition, Summit raised over $9.3 million at C$0.90 per share in an oversubscribed private financing.

Completion of the Go-Public Transaction: On November 4, 2025, Summit completed its reverse takeover transaction of Eagle Royalties Ltd., and the Corporation’s common shares commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “SUM” on November 10, 2025.

2026 Catalysts

In 2026, Summit’s portfolio is expected to benefit from several catalysts that will increase attributable gold equivalent ounce production and per-share cash flow and net asset value growth. Highlights include:

Commercial production declared at Madsen in H1-2026 as it ramps up to ~50 Koz per annum

Continued exploration work at Pitangui prior to the start of development in mid-2026 to facilitate production in 2027

Installation of the 1,000 tpd mill at Zancudo, resulting in markedly increased throughput and higher payabilities for metals produced

Phase 1 completion of the hard rock plant at Bomboré, of which first production was announced in December 2025. The hard rock expansion will increase production by 45% to 170,000 to 185,000oz of gold in 2026, with increases to silver production expected to be similar, directly benefitting our 50% silver stream

Preliminary Economic Assessment and updated Mineral Resource Estimate released on AurMac, showcasing the potential economics for Summit’s 1 – 2% NSR royalty on the Airstrip and Powerline deposits

40+ other assets being explored

Debt Settlement with Royal Uranium Inc.

During Q4 2025, Summit entered into a debt settlement arrangement with Royal Uranium Inc. pursuant to the terms of a secured promissory note dated June 14, 2024 in the original amount of C$1,250,000, which was issued in connection with the acquisition of certain royalty interests from a predecessor of Summit. As part of the settlement, Summit agreed to settle the promissory note for the issuance of 3,500,000 common shares of Royal Uranium Inc. at a deemed price of C$0.50 per share to Summit. To the extent Royal Uranium Inc. does not complete a go-public event prior to October 31, 2026, Royal Uranium Inc. will issue an additional 600,000 shares to Summit.

Marketing and Investor Engagement Calendar

Management will be available for meetings at CEM AlphaNorth (Nassau, Bahamas; January 16 – 18, 2026), in Vancouver (January 24 – 27, 2026) in conjunction with VRIC, and at CEM Whistler (February 6 – 8, 2026).

The Corporation encourages investors and stakeholders interested in arranging one-on-one meetings to reach out to [email protected] in advance.

Investor Relations and Communications

The Corporation is pleased to announce it has strengthened its investor relations and communications function by entering into a consulting agreement (the “Agreement”) with Macky Agency Corp. (the “Consultant”) to provide investor relations and communications services.

The Consultant operates out of Toronto, Ontario and provides investor relations and communications services to public companies. Through the Consultant’s engagement, the Corporation hopes to increase investor engagement and create more awareness for the Corporation.

The Agreement is effective as of December 22, 2025 and has an initial term of three (3) months (the “Initial Term”). Following the Initial Term, the parties may mutually agree to extend or amend the Agreement. In consideration for the services, the Corporation will pay the Consultant a fee of C$5,500 per month, plus applicable taxes. The Agreement may be terminated by either party in accordance with its terms.

In connection with the engagement, the Corporation granted options (the “Options“) to the Consultant to purchase an aggregate of 150,000 common shares of the Corporation. The Options will be exercisable prior to December 22, 2027 at a price of C$1.34 per common share and vesting, with 25% of the Options vesting in three-month intervals from December 22, 2025 (being the date of grant). The Options will be governed by the Corporation’s equity incentive plan and TSXV policies.

There are no performance factors in the Agreement. The Consultant is an unrelated and unaffiliated entity to the Corporation. At the time of the Agreement, except for 10,000 common shares of the Corporation held by a principal of the Consultant, neither the Consultant nor any of its principals had an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation. The engagement of the Consultant remains subject to TSXV approval.

About Summit Royalties Ltd.

Summit Royalties Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Its current portfolio is anchored by cash-flowing production, with additional royalties on advanced development- and exploration-stage properties. Summit intends to become the next mid-tier royalty and streaming company by executing actionable, accretive acquisitions that increase production and drive cash flow growth. The Corporation has no debt and has sufficient cash on hand for future acquisitions. The Corporation’s registered office is located at One First Canadian Place, Suite 3400, Toronto, ON, M5X 1A4.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SUMMIT ROYALTIES LTD.

Drew Clark

President and Chief Executive Officer

Summit Royalties Ltd.

For more information, contact:

Connor Pugliese, Vice President, Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1 (289) 380-1960

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may be deemed “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward‐looking statements, by their nature, require the Corporation to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “continue”, or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. Information contained in forward‐looking statements, including with respect to, the Corporation’s expected catalysts for growth (including any materialization of such catalysts) and areas of focus in 2026; the Corporation’s objectives and potential for growth (including cash-flowing potential of its asset portfolio), economic and industry condition (including metal prices); the issuance of additional Royal Uranium Inc. shares (if any); management’s marketing and investor engagement calendar; the extension or amendment of the Agreement; the vesting of the Options; and the receipt of TSXV approval for the engagement of the Consultant are based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, current information available to the management of the Corporation, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. The Corporation considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that its assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Corporation and its businesses.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward‐looking statements made in this news release concerning the Corporation, see the section entitled “Risks and Uncertainties” in the most recent management discussion and analysis of Summit which is filed with the Canadian securities commissions and available electronically under the Corporation’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ). The forward‐ looking statements set forth herein concerning the Corporation reflect management’s expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



CBJ Newsmakers