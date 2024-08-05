Sutton Group Announces Acquisition of Homicity and Appointment of New VP Technology

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Sutton Group , the leading Canadian-owned and independent national real estate brand, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Homicity Inc., an Ottawa-based real estate technology company. As part of the acquisition, Jamie Blades, Co-Founder and CEO of Homicity, will join Sutton Group as Vice President, Technology.

This strategic acquisition advances Sutton’s mission to deliver a homeowner centric, integrated real estate platform designed in Canada for Canadians, uniting homegrown innovation, technology, and talent under one nationally scaled brand.

“Sutton is the leading Canadian-owned real estate brand, and we’re investing heavily in Canadian innovation, including AI and data intelligence. Jamie brings the expertise and product vision needed to accelerate our technology roadmap and help shape a platform that supports REALTORS® and homeowners in a changing landscape,” said Ross McCredie, Sutton Group Chairman and CEO.

Accelerated by this partnership, Sutton will launch an expanded suite of technology solutions for its agents and homeowners in the first quarter of 2026, reinforcing the company’s commitment to equipping REALTORS® with the tools, insights, and capabilities needed to serve homeowners at the highest level.

At the forefront of innovation in real estate since 1984, Sutton is doubling down on its commitment to strengthening Canadian innovation and shaping the next generation of real estate technology.

“We’re building a world-class team across Canada, this acquisition is a major milestone in our strategy to build a modern, AI-enabled platform for the Canadian real estate industry. Jamie’s leadership will help us scale new capabilities, strengthen our national presence, and equip REALTORS® with tools that unlock insight, efficiency, and greater long-term value for homeowners,” said James Innis, President and COO of Sutton.

The integration of Homicity’s capabilities and Jamie’s expertise will accelerate the development of:

AI-powered agent tools that strengthen professional standards and support informed, fiduciary-aligned advice

Wealth management and long-term planning solutions that help Canadians navigate homeownership with confidence

Advanced data and intelligence models to equip REALTORS® with more accurate insights

A unified, Canadian-built digital experience tailored to the realities of the Canadian housing market

Jamie will continue to be based in Ottawa, reinforcing Sutton’s presence in Ontario and Eastern Canada and advancing the company’s national innovation footprint. This follows on from the appointment of Antoni Wisniowski as CTO earlier in 2025, who is based in Ontario.

“Homicity was built to give Canadians a smarter, more transparent way to navigate real estate. AI is transforming how people make decisions, and Sutton’s commitment to Canadian-built innovation creates the perfect foundation to scale that vision. I’m excited to continue to build the next generation of technology that empowers REALTORS® and improves the homeowner experience with the Sutton team and national platform,” said Jamie Blades.

About Sutton Group

In 1983, Sutton Group shook up the Canadian real estate scene with a bold new concept: empowering agents and franchise owners to create more value and make better decisions for themselves and their homeowners. This approach and value-led mindset set a new industry standard for decades. Today, under the new leadership of Ross McCredie, the company is poised to advance the industry once again. Sutton Group leads the way in data transparency and service for Canadians, leveraging advanced technology, tools and partnerships to transform real estate from a reactionary transactional event towards an ongoing holistic wealth management approach to better serve homeowners.

To learn more about Sutton Group visit: https://sutton.com

About Homicity

Based in Ottawa, Homicity is a Canadian real estate technology company focused on designing modern, data-driven solutions that support consumers and real estate professionals throughout the homeownership lifecycle.

