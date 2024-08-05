Swiss Water Conference Call Notification for 2025 Third Quarter Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX: SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the Company”), a leading specialty coffee company and premium chemical free coffee decaffeinator, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 1:00 PM Pacific (4:00 pm Eastern).

The call can be accessed by dialing, approximately five minutes before the call:

1-888-506-0062 (toll-free) or

(toll-free) or 1-973-528-0011 (international);

(international); Listeners will be prompted to provide an access code: 805987. If a listener does not have this code, they can reference the Company name as an alternative passcode.

A replay will be available through Friday, November 21, 2025, at:

1-877-481-4010 (toll-free) or

1-919-882-2331 (international); replay passcode 53094

The financial results will be released on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after the market closes.

About Swiss Water

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium chemical free coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemical solvents, such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Phone: 1-604-420-4050

Email: [email protected]

Website: investor.swisswater.com



