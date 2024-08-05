Sylogist Forms Special Committee and Reiterates Constructive Dialogue and Engagement with all Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) (“Sylogist” or the “Company”), a leading public sector SaaS company, today acknowledged the news release issued by OneMove Capital Ltd. (“OneMove”) in which it announced that it plans to requisition a shareholder meeting to nominate three directors.

The Company’s board of directors has formed a special committee of three independent directors, Tracy Edkins, Andrea Ward and Kim Fennell to consider, among other things, any requisition received, the conduct of any resulting meeting and the Company’s engagement with its shareholders.

The Company had previously engaged with OneMove in June and August, 2025. On September 2, 2025, OneMove sent a letter to the Company requesting a board seat and a response by September 8, 2025. As requested, the Company responded on September 8, 2025 reiterating what it had previously advised OneMove, namely, that the Company’s immediate priority is its upcoming board strategy meetings and that it expected to provide a response to the request during the last week of September or the first week of October following those meetings to allow the Company to consider the issues raised comprehensively. It is unfortunate that OneMove has chosen to escalate rather than engage in constructive dialogue with the Company in a reasonable timeframe.

As it has in the past, the Company welcomes the perspectives of its shareholders and looks forward to an ongoing dialogue through the special committee. The special committee, board and management team will continue to prioritize good governance and perform their duties in the best interest of the Company.

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company’s stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management’s Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sedarplus.ca or at www.sylogist.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements typically use words such as expect, foresee, believe, estimate, project, anticipate, plan, may, should, could and would, or the negative of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements made, if any, with respect to good governance and the performance of duties by Sylogist’s board of directors and management. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. It is therefore possible that the beliefs and plans and other forward-looking expectations expressed herein will not be achieved or will prove inaccurate. Although Sylogist believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it provides no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Additional information regarding some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may be found in the Company’s Annual Information Form for year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Although Sylogist believes that the material assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur. Sylogist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information contact:

Sujeet Kini, Chief Financial Officer

Sylogist Ltd.

(403) 266-4808

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers