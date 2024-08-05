Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund Announces Results of Special Meeting

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: SSF.UN) Brompton Funds Limited (“Brompton” or the “Manager”), the manager of Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that at a special meeting of unitholders of the Fund held today (the “Meeting”), unitholders approved an extraordinary resolution with 98.9% voting in favour. The Fund will: (a) merge into Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF (the “ETF”), an exchange traded fund that is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) with trading tickers BBBB and BBBB.U, and the ETF will be the continuing fund (the “Merger”); (b) accelerate the next annual redemption date to December 30, 2025; and (c) expand its investment strategies in anticipation of the Merger. The Merger will occur on or about January 13, 2026 and is subject to regulatory approval.

Under the Merger, the class A units and class U units of the Fund will be exchanged for CAD units (“CAD Units”) and USD units (“USD Units”) of the ETF, respectively, based on the respective net asset value (“NAV”) of the applicable classes of such funds.

The investment objectives of the ETF are to provide its unitholders with high monthly income and capital preservation through investment in a portfolio of primarily investment grade rated collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), being CLOs rated BBB- or higher, or an equivalent rating thereto, by a designated rating organization. The ETF seeks to hedge substantially all of its direct foreign currency exposure back to the Canadian dollar for CAD Units. However, any exposure that the ETF’s assets allocable to its USD Units have to foreign currencies will not be hedged back to the Canadian dollar.

The Manager believes that the Merger will provide Unitholders with several benefits including the following:

1) Higher Credit Quality;

2) Lower Management Expense Ratio;

3) Elimination of Borrowing;

4) Continued Focus on High Distributions;

5) Reduced Bid/Ask Spread;

6) Increased Trading Liquidity; and

7) Trading Closer to NAV.

Further details regarding the Merger are available in the Fund’s management information circular dated October 15, 2025 which can be found at www.bromptongroup.com and www.sedarplus.ca.

Unitholders of the Fund are not required to take any action in order to be recognized as a holder of units of the ETF following the Merger. Unitholders that do not exercise the annual redemption option noted below will be able to sell their units of the ETF, at or near the NAV, on any day that the TSX is open for business.

The Fund will offer an accelerated annual redemption option to unitholders of the Fund on December 30, 2025. Redemption proceeds payable in connection with the accelerated annual redemption will be paid on or before January 9, 2026. Unitholders who wish to tender to the annual redemption must do so by 5:00 p.m. Toronto time on December 1, 2025.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email [email protected] or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current NAV when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current NAV when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The amount of distributions may fluctuate from month to month and there can be no assurance that the Fund will make any distribution in any particular month.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund and the ETF, to the future outlook of the Fund and the ETF and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund and the ETF. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



CBJ Newsmakers