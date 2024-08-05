Syntax Strategic launches Syntax Creative

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syntax Strategic (Syntax) is proud to announce the launch of Syntax Creative, a full-service creative agency built on years of storytelling, design, digital content, and brand-building excellence. The new division reflects the evolution of Syntax’s creative capabilities, a cornerstone of the firm’s integrated approach to communications and marketing.

“This isn’t a departure, it’s a double-down. Creative has always been part of our DNA,” said Jennifer Stewart, Syntax Founder and CEO. “Our clients trust us to think strategically. Now they’ll also know the team bringing those ideas to life through exceptional creativity.”

Syntax Creative offers a full range of services, from brand identity and visual design to digital content, video production, and campaign development. The team has delivered creative work across Canada, helping organizations of all sizes connect with audiences, inspire action, and drive results.

With the launch of Syntax Creative, Syntax strengthens its position as one of Canada’s leading communications firms, combining insight, strategy, and design to deliver ideas that move people and shape perception.

About Syntax Strategic

Syntax Strategic is a national strategic communications, marketing, and public affairs firm headquartered in Ottawa. The company partners with clients across sectors to deliver insight-driven strategies, creative storytelling, and measurable results.

About Syntax Creative

Syntax Creative is the full-service creative division of Syntax Strategic. It specializes in brand identity, design, digital content, video, and campaigns, transforming strategic ideas into creative impact. www.syntaxcreative.ca



