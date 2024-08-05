Talisker Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $20.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQB: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (“Red Cloud”), as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale 13,333,334 common shares of the Company (the “Offered Shares”) at a price of $1.50 per Offered Share (the “Offering Price”) on a “bought deal” basis in a private placement for gross proceeds of $20,000,001 (the “Underwritten Offering”). All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The Company granted to the Underwriters an option, exercisable up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date (as defined herein), to purchase for resale up to an additional 2,000,000 Offered Shares at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the “Over-Allotment Option”). The Underwritten Offering and the securities issuable upon exercise of the Over-Allotment Option shall be collectively referred to as the “Offering”.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the continued advancement of the Company’s flagship Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia, as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital.

The Offered Shares will be offered: (a) by way of private placement in all of the provinces of Canada (except Québec) pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws; (b) in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, by way of private placement pursuant to the exemptions from the registration requirements provided for under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”); and (c) in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States on a private placement or equivalent basis, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or other similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction. The securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering to purchasers in Canada will be subject to a four-month hold period in Canada pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offered Shares will be offered to purchasers outside of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirements in Canada available under OSC Rule 72-503 and, accordingly, the securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering to purchasers outside of Canada are not expected to be subject to a four-month hold period in Canada.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about October 24, 2025, or such other date as is mutually agreed upon by the Company and Red Cloud (the “Closing Date”). The closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

