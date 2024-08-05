Talisker Reports Second Month of Gold Production from Mustang Mine

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQB: TSKFF) is pleased to report on continued gold production and operational progress at the Company’s Bralorne Gold Project (“Bralorne”) located in British Columbia.

In September, Talisker produced 862 ounces of gold from the Mustang Mine following on from the 707 ounces of gold sold in August for a total of 1,569 for the quarter ended September 30th. Production was sourced mostly from in-vein development from the 1090, 1105 and 1120 levels and production stoping from the stopes between the 1060 and 1075 levels. Planned production in the fourth quarter 2025 will be sourced from stopes between the 1075 and 1090 and the 1090 and 1020 levels.

In addition, Talisker has accelerated development of the Lower Mustang decline which will allow access to the 1045 and 1030 levels below currently accessible areas. To date, 115 metres of development has been completed with 95 metres remaining to reach the 1045 level. Additional equipment and crews will be arriving shortly to initiate development on the Bralorne West decline, 560 metres of development connecting the Mustang Mine to the adjacent Bralorne West Area. Resource conversion diamond drilling is underway at both Lower Mustang and Bralorne West areas to support an accelerated mine plan. Results are expected in the near term.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker, commented, “We are pleased to report our second month of sustained gold production from the Mustang Mine. After our disciplined start we are beginning to accelerate development at Bralorne to support our planned increase in mining rate and production. We look forward to reporting our progress regularly to market over the coming months.”

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

