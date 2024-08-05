TC Energy commences collection of tolls on Southeast Gateway pipeline

Final project cost is approximately US$3.9 billion, 13 per cent under original cost estimate

Supplies affordable, reliable and sustainable natural gas to fuel Mexico’s economic growth

CALGARY, Alberta, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that it has commenced the collection of tolls from the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) for the Southeast Gateway pipeline and has been paid by the CFE for the month of May, on time in accordance with our contract. We continue to work with the newly constituted Comisión Nacional de Energía (CNE) to obtain the approval of our regulated rates as soon as possible, which is required to provide service to potential future interruptible service users on Southeast Gateway other than the CFE.

The Southeast Gateway pipeline, a 1.3 Bcf/d, 715-kilometre natural gas pipeline, was constructed approximately 13 per cent under the original cost estimate in less than three years from the project’s final investment decision. Southeast Gateway was the first significant energy infrastructure project constructed under our successful public-private partnership with the CFE.

“The successful completion of the Southeast Gateway pipeline reflects the unwavering commitment of our team, the CFE and the Ministry of Energy (SENER) to support Mexico’s expanding energy demand and future economic development,” said François Poirier, TC Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

To advance Mexico’s economic growth and energy security, the Government of Mexico has announced plans to add approximately 8.5 gigawatts of newly installed capacity from natural gas power plants. The Southeast Gateway pipeline, along with the Company’s other assets in Mexico, is positioned to play a vital role in supporting this initiative and the transition to lower-emission, more reliable energy sources.

