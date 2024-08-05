TC Transcontinental and The Globe and Mail Extend the Longest-Standing Partnership in Canadian Newspaper Printing with a 10-Year Agreement

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), Canada’s largest printer, and The Globe and Mail, the country’s leading national newspaper, are pleased to announce the renewal of their long-standing partnership through a 10-year extension of their printing agreement.

This renewal marks a major milestone in a partnership that spans 40 years — the longest-standing in the history of newspaper printing in Canada. It highlights the story of two visionary Canadian families, the Thomson and the Marcoux, whose focus on innovation advances the standards of print production and journalistic excellence in Canada.

Through decades of collaboration, both organizations have consistently invested in improving capabilities and expertise to maintain exceptional performance.TC Transcontinental’s steadfast dedication and significant investments in advanced printing technology have ensured unmatched quality and consistency, while The Globe and Mail became a world-class, multi-platform news brand that continues to set the benchmark for trusted journalism in Canada and abroad.

“As we approach TC Transcontinental’s 50th anniversary, the renewal of this partnership is a reminder of the values we share — long-term vision, innovation, and teamwork,” said Isabelle Marcoux, Executive Chair of the Board, Transcontinental Inc. “Our partnership with The Globe and Mail has always been about more than printing newspapers. Built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to excellence, it represents a proud collaboration that delivers premium quality through our national platform, supported by our skilled workforce. We look forward to continuing this great Canadian story and another decade of shared success.”

“We are leaders in an evolving media landscape that includes more reader touchpoints than ever before”, said Andrew Saunders, President and CEO, The Globe and Mail. “Print continues to be a powerful and trusted medium within that ecosystem by connecting us with readers across the country, on a daily basis. This renewed partnership reflects our collective dedication to delivering on the enduring value of trusted journalism. With TC Transcontinental’s state-of-the-art printing platform and expertise, we can continue delivering an industry-leading product that strengthens The Globe and Mail’s brand, engages our audiences, and provides exceptional value to our advertising partners for years to come.”

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a North American leader in flexible packaging, a Canadian retail marketing services provider, Canada’s largest printer, and the Canadian leader in French language educational publishing. Founded in 1976, TC Transcontinental’s mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental’s commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 7,600 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of $2.8 billion during the fiscal year ended October 27, 2024. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental’s website at www.tc.tc.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.5 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.8 million readers in print and digital. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.



