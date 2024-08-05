Teamsters Slam Union-Busting CAQ Bill

LAVAL, Quebec, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teamsters Canada and Teamsters Québec Joint Council 91 are slamming a union-busting bill tabled today in Québec City by the CAQ government.

The proposed legislation seeks to impose far tougher regulations on unions than those applied to the government itself, political parties, and corporate lobbyists. It also appears designed to limit the resources unions rely on to defend the interests of working people.

The bill actively interferes in the internal affairs of unions, which are already democratic, transparent, and accountable to their members. The government is claiming the right to dictate how workers organize their own activities, to the benefit of politicians and corporate interests.

“The CAQ claims to be acting in the name of transparency, but this is clearly an attempt to punish working people. Pushback against a movement that dared to stand up to the premier during his time in power, whether by fighting for better conditions for healthcare attendants or exposing the Driver inc. problem he ignored for years,” said François Laporte, President of Teamsters Canada.

“Unions are the only ones fighting every day for a stronger middle class. The results speak for themselves. In Québec, the median wage of unionized workers is 16.7% higher than that of non-union workers. They are twice as likely to have an employer-sponsored pension and 27% more likely to have access to health and dental benefits. We should be helping unions build on that success, not tearing them down,” said Alain Michaud, President of Teamsters Québec Joint Council 91.

Teamsters Québec Joint Council 91 represents 40,000 members in Québec.

Teamsters Canada represents 135,000 members across the country.

