Teck to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results on July 24, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results before market open on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025 Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET Listen-Only Webcast: here Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A: 1.647.846.8877 or 1.833.752.3828 Quote “Teck Resources”, to join the call Alternate, pre-register to the call for Q&A: registration link

An archive of the webcast will be available at teck.com within 24 hours.

About Teck

Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:

Ellen Lai

Coordinator, Investor Relations

604.699.4257

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Dale Steeves

Director, External Communications

236.987.7405

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers