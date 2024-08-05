Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Teck’s 2025 QB Operations Site Visit

Teck’s 2025 QB Operations Site Visit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Price and members of Teck’s executive management team will be presenting on Monday, November 3, 2025 from 10:55 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Eastern / 7:55 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Pacific time as part of Teck’s QB Operations Site Visit. 

A webcast to view the event will be held as follows:

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
Time: 10:55 a.m. ET / 7:55 a.m. PT
Listen-Only Webcast: here
   

An archive of the webcast will be available at teck.com within 24 hours.

About Teck
Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Dale Steeves
Director, External Communications
236.987.7405
[email protected]


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Cannabix Technologies Announces First Sale of BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Device to Maritime Market
Anfield Provides Positive Update Regarding its Confirmation Drill Program at Its JD-7 Mine
3D at Depth is now Kraken Robotics
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2025 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.