Teck’s 2025 QB Operations Site Visit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Price and members of Teck’s executive management team will be presenting on Monday, November 3, 2025 from 10:55 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Eastern / 7:55 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Pacific time as part of Teck’s QB Operations Site Visit.

A webcast to view the event will be held as follows:

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025 Time: 10:55 a.m. ET / 7:55 a.m. PT Listen-Only Webcast: here

An archive of the webcast will be available at teck.com within 24 hours.

About Teck

Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:

Ellen Lai

Coordinator, Investor Relations

604.699.4257

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Dale Steeves

Director, External Communications

236.987.7405

[email protected]



