TerrAscend Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TerrAscend Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenue of $65.1 million 

Gross Profit Margin of 52.1% from continuing operations, up 110 basis points from 51.0% in the third quarter of 2024

Net Cash provided from continuing operations of $7.1 million and Free Cash Flow¹ of $4.9 million

13thconsecutive quarter of positive Cash Flow from continuing operations and 9thconsecutive quarter of positive Free Cash Flow¹

During the quarter, completed a $79 million non-dilutive refinancing of existing debt with an additional uncommitted term loan facility of up to $35 million for strategic M&A

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis company, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars and are prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), unless indicated otherwise.

The following financial measures are reported as results from continuing operations unless otherwise noted, due to the Company’s previously stated intention to sell all of its Michigan assets, which are reported as discontinued operations effective as of the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All historical periods have been restated accordingly.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Net Revenue was $65.1 million, compared to $65.0 million in Q2 2025 and $65.2 million in Q3 2024.
  • Gross Profit Margin was 52.1%, compared to 51.1% in Q2 2025 and 51.0% in Q3 2024.
  • GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations was $9.9 million, compared to $6.4 million in Q2 2025 and $15.8 million in Q3 2024.
  • EBITDA from continuing operations¹ was $14.3 million, compared to $15.9 million in Q2 2025 and $9.7 million in Q3 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations¹ was $17.0 million, compared to $16.0 million in Q2 2025 and $16.9 million in Q3 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations¹ was 26.1%, compared to 24.6% in Q2 2025 and 25.9% in Q3 2024.
  • Net Cash provided from continuing operations was $7.1 million, after net tax payments of $5 million during the quarter, compared to $7.3 million in Q2 2025 and $6.1 million in Q3 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow¹ was $4.9 million, compared to $5.0 million in Q2 2025 and $6.1 million in Q3 2024.

“I’m pleased to report that both gross margins and Adjusted EBITDA margins improved meaningfully in the third quarter of 2025, marking another quarter of steady progress. This represents our 13th consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from continuing operations and our 9th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. Revenue from continuing operations remained stable year-over-year, supported by consistent performance across our key Northeast markets of New Jersey, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. In New Jersey, we maintained our leadership position, according to BDSA, and in Pennsylvania, four of our six stores ranked among the top ten statewide. In Maryland, our success story continues with a 14.8% increase in revenue year-over-year and gross margin in the high 50’s,” said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend.

“Since announcing our decision to exit the Michigan market, we have made significant progress and remain on track to complete these divestitures by year-end. At the same time, we continue to evaluate strategic opportunities through a disciplined M&A approach. Our fundamentals are improving, our balance sheet remains strong with increased cash and no material debt maturities for several years, and we are well-positioned to benefit from potential state and federal regulatory developments,” concluded Mr. Wild.

Financial Summary Q3 2025 and Comparative Periods

(in millions of U.S. Dollars)   Q3 2025     Q2 2025     Q3 2024  
Revenue, net     65.1       65.0       65.2  
Quarter-over-Quarter increase     0.1 %            
Year-over-Year decrease     -0.1 %            
                   
Gross profit     33.9       33.2       33.2  
Gross profit margin     52.1 %     51.1 %     51.0 %
                   
General & Administrative expenses     21.3       21.0       24.7  
Share-based compensation expense (included in G&A expenses above)     1.4       0.8       4.3  
G&A as a % of revenue, net     32.8 %     32.3 %     37.9 %
                   
Net loss from continuing operations     (9.9 )     (6.4 )     (15.8 )
                   
EBITDA from continuing operations1     14.3       15.9       9.7  
                   
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations1     17.0       16.0       16.9  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations1     26.1 %     24.6 %     25.9 %
                   
Net cash provided by operations – continuing operations     7.1       7.3       6.1  
                   
Free Cash Flow1     4.9       5.0       6.1  
                         

Third Quarter 2025 Business and Operational Highlights

  • During the quarter, completed a $79 million non-dilutive refinancing of existing debt with an additional uncommitted term loan facility of up to $35 million for strategic M&A.
  • Achieved 13th consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from continuing operations and 9th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow.
  • Maintained leadership position in New Jersey2.
  • Apothecarium store in Phillipsburg is the #1 store in New Jersey out of nearly 250 licensed dispensaries3.
  • Kind Tree and Legend brands consistently remained in the top 10 brands across New Jersey, even as the number of brands in market has doubled to more than 200 in the past year2.
  • With the launch of new preroll assortment in New Jersey, category sales increased by 32% and improved share and rank quarter-over-quarter2.
  • Kind Tree Cherry Slushee is TerrAscend’s bestseller in New Jersey, ranking #8 out of over 3,000 flower products sold in Q32.
  • In Maryland, the Cumberland and Salisbury Apothecarium locations are top 5 dispensaries in the state3.
  • Four of six Apothecarium stores rank in the top 10 across the state of Pennsylvania3.
  • The Board of Directors authorized the Company to renew and replenish its normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to $10 million US dollars of the company’s common shares from time to time over a 12- month period.
  • Announced decision to exit the Michigan market, with plans to divest substantially all Michigan assets including dispensaries and cultivation/processing facilities by the end of 2025 and use the net proceeds to pay down existing debt.

1. EBITDA from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures defined in the section titled “Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure at the end of this release.
2. Source: BDSA
3. Source: LIT Alerts

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $65.1 million, compared to $65.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $65.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, which was in line with the expectations communicated on last quarter’s earnings conference call. Retail revenue increased 3.4% year-over-year and 0.7% sequentially. Wholesale revenue declined 6.7% year-over-year and 1.1% sequentially.

Gross profit margin from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2025 improved to 52.1%, as compared to 51.1% for the second quarter of 2025 and 51.0% for the third quarter of 2024.

G&A expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were $21.3 million and 32.8% of revenue, compared to $21.0 million and 32.3% of revenue in the second quarter of 2025 and $24.7 million and 37.9% of revenue in the third quarter of 2024.

GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2025 was $9.9 million, compared to a net loss of $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 and a net loss of $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $17.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, or 26.1% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $16.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, or 24.6% of revenue, and $16.9 million, or 25.9% of revenue for the third quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $36.6 million as of September 30, 2025. Net cash provided by continuing operations in the third quarter of 2025 was $7.1 million, after net tax payments of $5 million during the quarter.

This represents the Company’s thirteenth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from continuing operations. Capex spending was $2.2 million in the third quarter, mainly related to expansions at the Maryland and New Jersey facilities. Free cash flow was $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing the ninth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow.

During the third quarter, the Company closed on an upsized senior secured syndicated term loan of $79 million, the majority of which was used to retire existing indebtedness, with the remainder designated for future growth initiatives. As part of this transaction, the Company executed an additional uncommitted term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $35 million for future M&A.

As of September 30, 2025, there were approximately 382 million basic shares of the Company issued and outstanding, including 307 million common shares, 11 million preferred shares as converted, and 63 million exchangeable shares. Additionally, there were 23 million warrants and options outstanding at a weighted average price of $3.71.

Conference Call Details

TerrAscend will host a conference call today, November 6, 2025, to discuss these results. Jason Wild, Executive Chairman, Ziad Ghanem, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alisa Campbell, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

   
Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/6dvVkb2k4bz
Dial-in Number: 1-888-510-2154
Replay: 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time on November 20, 2025
Replay Entry Code: 73897#
   

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including The Apothecarium, Cookies, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend’s operations and financial performance.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s expectations with respect to its business outlook, financial profile, and operational efficiencies; its market opportunities, growth prospects in new and existing markets, and M&A strategy; the expected benefits of, and the Company’s ability to execute on, its exit plans in Michigan; and the Company’s expectation of future availability of funds under the uncommitted term loan of up to $35 million. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States; and the risk factors set out in the Company’s most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2025.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether, as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to reporting the financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures used by management do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that certain investors and analysts use these measures to measure a company’s ability to meet other payment obligations or as a common measurement to value companies in the cannabis industry, and the Company calculates: (i) Free cash flow from net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less capital expenditures for property and equipment, which management believes is an important measurement of the Company’s ability to generate additional cash from its business operations, and (ii) EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as net loss, adjusted to exclude provision for income taxes, finance expenses, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, (gain) loss from revaluation of contingent consideration, unrealized and realized (gain) loss on investments, unrealized and realized foreign exchange (gain) loss, loss (gain) on fair value of derivative liabilities, impairment of property and equipment and right of use assets, gain on lease termination, and certain other items, which management believes is not reflective of the ongoing operations and performance of the Company. Such information is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

For more information regarding TerrAscend:
Ziad Ghanem
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
689-345-4114

Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
[email protected]
212-896-1254

TerrAscend Corp.
  
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts)		  
    At     At  
    September 30, 2025     December 31, 2024  
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 36,516     $ 26,381  
Restricted cash     110       606  
Accounts receivable, net     17,116       20,224  
Investments     991       1,727  
Inventory     33,942       39,672  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     4,962       5,123  
Assets from discontinued operations, current     25,728       83,155  
Total current assets     119,365       176,888  
Non-current assets            
Property and equipment, net     125,633       124,165  
Deposits     168       168  
Operating lease right of use assets     28,253       28,755  
Intangible assets, net     171,559       169,604  
Goodwill     109,770       106,929  
Other non-current assets     512       722  
Total non-current assets     435,895       430,343  
Total assets   $ 555,260     $ 607,231  
             
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 35,993     $ 40,349  
Deferred revenue     3,885       3,575  
Convertible debt, current     10,355        
Loans payable     572       6,761  
Contingent consideration payable     179       3,121  
Operating lease liability     1,236       1,322  
Derivative liability     893       92  
Corporate income tax payable     8,338       11,531  
Liabilities from discontinued operations     14,856       24,298  
Total current liabilities     76,307       91,049  
Non-current liabilities            
Loans payable     211,911       183,461  
Operating lease liability     30,542       30,664  
Derivative liability           451  
Convertible debt, non-current           9,114  
Deferred income tax liability     8,720       8,428  
Contingent consideration payable           172  
Liability on uncertain tax position     132,213       106,991  
Other long term liabilities     86       85  
Total non-current liabilities     383,472       339,366  
Total liabilities     459,779       430,415  
Commitments and contingencies            
Shareholders’ equity            
Share capital            
Series A, convertible preferred stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 10,850 and 12,350 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively            
Series B, convertible preferred stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 600 and 600 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively            
Exchangeable shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 63,492,038 and 63,492,038 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively            
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 306,967,397 and 293,232,131 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively            
Treasury stock, no par value; nil and 129,500 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively            
Additional paid in capital     958,927       952,463  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     2,168       3,011  
Accumulated deficit     (867,229 )     (778,514 )
Non-controlling interest     1,615       (144 )
Total shareholders’ equity     95,481       176,816  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 555,260     $ 607,231  
TerrAscend Corp.
  
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

  
      For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended  
      September 30,
2025		     September 30,
2024		       September 30,
2025		     September 30,
2024		  
Revenue, net     $ 65,101     $ 65,161       $ 194,410     $ 201,632  
                             
Cost of sales       31,176       31,950         92,568       100,892  
                             
Gross profit       33,925       33,211         101,842       100,740  
                             
Operating expenses:                            
General and administrative       21,327       24,717         63,456       68,426  
Amortization and depreciation       1,457       1,240         4,030       3,793  
Impairment of property and equipment and right of use assets                           2,438  
Other operating income                           (1,169 )
Total operating expenses       22,784       25,957         67,486       73,488  
                             
Income from operations       11,141       7,254         34,356       27,252  
                             
Other expense (income)                            
Finance and other expenses       8,952       8,291         26,034       25,094  
Unrealized and realized loss (gain) on investments       1       (14 )       736       213  
(Gain) loss from revaluation of contingent consideration       (1,171 )     327         (825 )     3,547  
Loss on extinguishment of debt       1,432       2,096         1,432       2,096  
Loss (gain) on fair value of derivative liabilities       723       (669 )       347       (2,608 )
Unrealized and realized foreign exchange loss (gain)       77       (214 )       (530 )     175  
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes       1,127       (2,563 )       7,162       (1,265 )
Provision for income taxes       11,034       13,273         31,139       30,052  
Net loss from continuing operations     $ (9,907 )   $ (15,836 )     $ (23,977 )   $ (31,317 )
                             
Discontinued operations:                            
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax     $ (14,647 )   $ (5,583 )     $ (60,952 )   $ (11,191 )
Net loss     $ (24,554 )   $ (21,419 )     $ (84,929 )   $ (42,508 )
                             
Foreign currency translation adjustment       3       1,872         843       1,214  
Comprehensive loss     $ (24,557 )   $ (23,291 )     $ (85,772 )   $ (43,722 )
                             
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to:                            
Common and proportionate Shareholders of the Company     $ (11,112 )   $ (17,565 )     $ (27,762 )   $ (37,193 )
Non-controlling interests     $ 1,205     $ 1,729         3,785     $ 5,876  
                             
Comprehensive loss attributable to:                            
Common and proportionate Shareholders of the Company     $ (25,762 )   $ (25,020 )     $ (89,557 )   $ (49,598 )
Non-controlling interests     $ 1,205     $ 1,729         3,785     $ 5,876  
                             
Net loss per share – basic & diluted:                            
Continuing operations     $ (0.04 )   $ (0.06 )     $ (0.09 )   $ (0.13 )
Discontinued operations       (0.05 )     (0.02 )       (0.20 )     (0.04 )
Net loss per share – basic & diluted (1)     $ (0.08 )   $ (0.08 )     $ (0.30 )   $ (0.17 )
Weighted average number of outstanding common shares – basic & diluted       306,302,270       291,647,146         299,550,448       291,252,902  
TerrAscend Corp.
  
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts)		  
  For the Nine Months Ended  
  September 30, 2025     September 30, 2024  
Operating activities          
Net loss from continuing operations $ (23,977 )   $ (31,317 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities          
Accretion expense   6,128       8,448  
Depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets   11,663       11,357  
Amortization of operating right-of-use assets   1,208       1,163  
Share-based compensation   3,659       7,720  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)   291       (986 )
Loss (gain) on fair value of derivative liabilities   347       (2,608 )
Unrealized and realized loss on investments   736       213  
(Gain) loss from revaluation of contingent consideration   (825 )     3,547  
Provision for expected credit loss (recovery)   988       (1,136 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   1,432       2,096  
Unrealized and realized foreign exchange (gain) loss   (530 )     175  
Impairment and other   (5 )     1,270  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities          
Receivables   2,084       671  
Inventory   6,056       1,005  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (5,336 )     (3,187 )
Income taxes payable and tax related liabilities   22,027       42,998  
Prepaid expense and other current assets   49       (1,129 )
Other assets and liabilities   (396 )     (876 )
Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations   25,599       39,424  
Net cash used in operating activities – discontinued operations   (12,085 )     (11,222 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   13,514       28,202  
           
Investing activities          
Investment in property and equipment   (6,898 )     (4,111 )
Investment in note receivable, net of interest received   165       (1,523 )
Investment in intangible assets   (726 )     (115 )
Cash portion of consideration paid in acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (5,128 )     (250 )
Net cash used in investing activities – continuing operations   (12,587 )     (5,999 )
Net cash used in investing activities – discontinued operations   (877 )     (270 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (13,464 )     (6,269 )
           
Financing activities          
Proceeds from loan payable, net of transaction costs   78,944       129,382  
Loan principal paid   (65,898 )     (136,290 )
Capital distributions paid to non-controlling interests   (2,046 )     (4,433 )
Payment for contingent consideration   (386 )      
Payments made for financing obligations and finance lease         (271 )
Loan exit fee paid   (233 )     (500 )
Repurchases of common shares   (377 )     (138 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities- continuing operations   10,004       (12,250 )
Net cash used in financing activities- discontinued operations         (8,066 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   10,004       (20,316 )
           
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period   10,054       1,617  
Net effects of foreign exchange   (415 )     278  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period   26,987       25,347  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 36,626     $ 27,242  
TerrAscend Corp.
  
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

The table below reconciles net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

  
    For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,
2025		     June 30,
2025		     September 30,
2024		  
Net loss     (24,554 )     (48,107 )     (21,419 )
Loss from discontinued operations     14,647       41,701       5,583  
Loss from continued operations     (9,907 )     (6,406 )     (15,836 )
                   
Add (deduct) the impact of:                  
Provision for income taxes     11,034       9,598       13,273  
Finance expenses     9,243       8,962       8,514  
Amortization and depreciation     3,934       3,784       3,781  
EBITDA     14,304       15,938       9,732  
Add (deduct) the impact of:                  
Share-based compensation     1,366       779       4,275  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     1,432             2,096  
Loss (gain) on fair value of derivative liabilities     723       (279 )     (669 )
Unrealized and realized foreign exchange loss (gain)     77       (648 )     (214 )
Unrealized and realized loss (gain) on investments     1       (7 )     (14 )
(Gain) loss from revaluation of contingent consideration     (1,171 )     (34 )     327  
Other one-time items     266       267       1,351  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 16,998     $ 16,016     $ 16,884  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin     26.1 %     24.6 %     25.9 %

The table below reconciles Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:

    For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,
2025		     June 30,
2025		     September 30,
2024		  
Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations   $ 7,120     $ 7,300     $ 6,107  
Capital expenditures for property and equipment     (2,248 )     (2,292 )     (17 )
Free Cash Flow   $ 4,872     $ 5,008     $ 6,090  


