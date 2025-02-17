Texada Achieves SOC 2® & ISO 27001 Compliance: Sets a New Security Standard in Heavy Equipment Software

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texada Software, the leading growth platform for heavy equipment businesses, has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC 2®) Type II and ISO 27001 compliance, setting a new industry standard for security and reliability in heavy equipment CRM, service, and rental software. These achievements reinforce Texada’s commitment to providing enterprise-grade security and compliance, ensuring dealerships are protected as they drive customer engagement and growth with secure, reliable tools.

Raising the Bar for Enterprise Security in Heavy Equipment Software

As dealerships increasingly digitize their customer engagements, data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience have become top priorities for IT leaders. Texada’s SOC 2® Type II and ISO 27001 certifications validate its adherence to the most rigorous security, availability, and confidentiality standards, providing the highest level of security and compliance without sacrificing performance.

“Security isn’t a checkbox; it’s a core commitment,” said Matt Harris, CEO of Texada Software. “Our customers rely on Texada to manage critical parts of their business, and this demonstrates that we meet the highest security standards in the industry. This isn’t just about compliance, it’s about ensuring our customers can operate with total peace of mind.”

A Multi-Year Investment in Security & Compliance

Texada’s attainment of SOC 2® Type II and ISO 27001 compliance follows a multi-year investment in cybersecurity infrastructure, advanced risk management protocols, and enterprise-wide security training. This initiative underscores the company’s proactive approach to protecting customer data, fortifying operational resilience, and meeting the evolving demands of enterprise IT leaders.

“With this level of compliance, we can give assurance to our customers and partners that Texada upholds the highest standards of data security and operational integrity,” Harris added. “We are committed to not only maintaining these standards but also to continuously evolving our security framework to meet the changing demands of enterprise IT leaders, now and into the future.”

ABOUT TEXADA

Texada Software is the leading growth platform for heavy equipment businesses, unifying front-office sales, rental, and service operations to drive better results. Purpose-built for the industry, Texada’s easy-to-use, enterprise-ready tools help hundreds of businesses get more done every day.

For more information visit www.texadasoftware.com

Media Contact

Brent Brooks

Director, Marketing

[email protected]



