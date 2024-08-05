The Biggest “ShopLocal2Win” Contest in Canadian History Launches Today

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The very first TapCanadian2Win contest in Canada launches on Monday, November 3rd encouraging Canadians to support “main street” businesses across the country for one of six chances to win up to $10,000 from November 3 – December 14, 2025.

“Vibrant main streets contribute so much to our quality of life and to the Canadian economy. We know that large prize-based promotions have the power to change shopping behaviour, so we set out to create the biggest incentive possible to encourage people to support their local brick & mortar businesses this holiday shopping season.” said Mary Pattison, co-founder of ShopLocal2Win. “The tariffs are making it even more difficult for many small businesses to survive, yet these are the merchants that reinvest .66 cents of every dollar back into our communities, whereas only .11 cents stays local when people shop at a large multinational”

TapCanadian2Win Contest highlights:

What: A weekly chance to enter to win $5,000, plus a bonus $5,000 if the confirmed winner paid with Interac® Debit – for a total weekly prize of up to $10,000.

When: November 3 to December 14

Who: All legal residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside.

Where: All businesses that occupy a commercial space within a participating Business Improvement Area or on any of the 79,000 main streets across Canada, as defined by the Canadian Urban Institute (www.measuringmainstreets.ca/map)

How: Canadians can enter a weekly draw for $5,000 by visiting TapCanadian2Win.com and uploading a receipt of $15 or more from any eligible restaurant, retail or service provider they visited that week. If the winner paid with Interac Debit, they are eligible to for a chance receive a bonus prize of $5,000 – for a total of $10,000.

The winning merchant will be awarded a total of $2,000 in weekly prizes—$1,000 courtesy of Interac Corp., plus an additional $1,000 bonus from Rogers Business.

The contest is presented by Interac Corp.

“At Interac, we believe that supporting local businesses is essential to building stronger, more resilient communities across Canada” says Sophie Lambert, Group Product Manager at Interac. “By supporting the TapCanadian2Win contest, we’re empowering Canadians to make an impact with every purchase. How you pay is just as important as where you shop – paying with Interac Debit keeps transaction fees low and helps maintain cashflow for merchants who are the backbone of our main streets.”

“Rogers Business is proud to support the growth of small and medium businesses playing a vital role in driving local economies and shaping Canada’s commercial landscape,” said Tom Turner, President, Rogers Business. “The TapCanadian2Win contest is a great way to encourage Canadians to make a meaningful impact by choosing to shop local.”

Official Contest Rules can be found at: www.TapCanadian2Win.com

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Mary Pattison,

Co-founder, ShopLocal2Win

647-238-6864

[email protected]

About ShopLocal2Win

ShopLocal2Win is a Canadian social enterprise focused on Main Street prosperity through contests that drive to the bottom line for businesses, while meeting the unique needs of Business Improvement Areas with wrap-around marketing, sponsorship, legal and project management support.

About Interac Corp.

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money and data in Canada, security is the core of everything we do. We help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture, community, and corporate citizenship. We are proud to be one of Canada’s leading and most trusted financial brands.

For more information, visit our website.



CBJ Newsmakers