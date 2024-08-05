The Eclipse Foundation’s Theia AI wins 2025 CODiE Award for Best Open Source Development Tool

BRUSSELS, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Eclipse Foundation , one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, today announced that Theia AI has been named the winner of the 2025 CODiE Award for Best Open Source Development Tool.

The CODiE Awards are the only peer-recognised program honouring excellence and innovation across the technology landscape. Each product undergoes a rigorous evaluation by expert judges and industry peers based on innovation, impact, and overall value.

“We are honoured to be recognised among such groundbreaking technologies and organisations,” said Jonas Helming, Project Lead for Eclipse Theia and CEO of EclipseSource. “This CODiE Award underscores our team’s commitment to advancing open source innovation and empowering the next generation of AI-native tools and IDEs.”

Theia AI: Giving developers full control over AI integration

Part of the Eclipse Theia tool platform, Theia AI is an open source framework that gives tool builders complete control over how AI is integrated into their products. It allows developers to manage every aspect of AI capabilities, from selecting the most suitable Large Language Model (LLM), whether cloud-based, self-hosted, or fully local, to orchestrating the entire prompt engineering flow, defining agentic behaviours, and choosing which data and knowledge sources to use.

This flexibility ensures transparency, adaptability, and precision, enabling developers to fine-tune AI interactions to fit their specific use cases and strategic goals. Tool developers can design AI-driven user experiences exactly as they envision, whether through interactive chat interfaces, AI-assisted code editors, or fully customised user interfaces.

By simplifying complex AI integration challenges, Theia AI enables the creation of advanced, tailor-made AI capabilities that go beyond today’s state of the art and align with the unique demands of each domain. Following extensive beta testing and real-world adoption, Theia AI is now publicly available to empower developers and tool builders to bring intelligent, domain-specific AI capabilities to life. Learn more in the Theia AI release announcement .

“The CODiE Awards celebrate the visionaries shaping the future of technology,” said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. “This year’s winners exemplify how innovation, leadership, and purpose can come together to create solutions that move industries forward and make a lasting impact.”

A full list of 2025 CODiE Award winners can be found at www.codieawards.com/winners .

Explore the future of open source development at TheiaCon 2025 , happening now (29–30 October). Registration is free and open to everyone.

To connect with the growing global Eclipse Theia community, contribute, or learn more, visit: https://theia-ide.org/.

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, Open VSX, and over 400 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, registries, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 300 members. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .

