The End of an Era: Moxies bids a fond farewell to its Yorkdale Shopping Centre location

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wrapping up eighteen years of award-winning hospitality, Moxies announced earlier today that they sadly will be closing the doors of their Yorkdale Shopping Centre location on January 18, 2026. Since opening in February 2007, the premium casual brand has served over 2 million guests, inviting them to enjoy an elevated dining experience in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

“While it’s always difficult to close a restaurant, we remain proud of our team’s role in creating memorable experiences for those who have visited our long-standing Yorkdale location”, shares Joanne Forrester, President and Chief Operating Officer of Moxies. “This closure is not an end but a step toward our continued evolution, allowing us to focus on future growth opportunities. We are deeply grateful for the loyalty and support of our guests.

“We’d also like to take this moment to share our sincere gratitude to the many team members, both past and present, who have provided our guests with the premium hospitality Moxies is known for. Together, we’ve built something exceptional and carry that spirit into our next chapter. We hope that everyone will have the chance to join us for one last time before we finish our final service on January 18, 2026.”

Locals and visitors will still have the opportunity to enjoy an innovative menu of fresh, handcrafted dishes with signature cocktails and seasonally inspired offerings at Moxies’ 19 other Ontario locations. 2026 will also see the exciting re-opening of Moxies Barrie in a new location at Park Place, reflecting the brand’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for every guest, every time.

For more information, visit moxies.com or follow @moxiescanada on Instagram.

About Moxies

With 58 locations across North America, Moxies is a premium casual concept known for its progressive made-in-house culinary offerings, innovative beverage program, and enlightened hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment. Moxies is part of family-owned Northland Properties Corporation, whose business interests include an NHL franchise, two ski resorts, over 175 restaurants, 66 hotels, and other mixed-use projects. For more information, visit moxies.com or follow Moxies on Instagram at @moxiescanada

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e237f20-6d06-4769-b3a8-af9c78cac8b6



CBJ Newsmakers