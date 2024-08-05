The Great Gold Rotation: Smart Money Chases Strategic Assets as Gold Holds $4,300

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equity Insider News Commentary — Gold extended its historic 2025 rally to trade above $4,300 per ounce on December 16, marking the metal’s strongest annual performance in decades with gains exceeding 60% year-to-date[1]. Central banks ramped up gold purchases by 28% in the third quarter alone, adding 634 tonnes year-to-date as emerging markets accelerate diversification away from dollar reserves[2]. Against this backdrop of M&A liquidity and breakout discoveries, companies controlling strategic assets in premier jurisdictions are positioned to capture exponential upside, including GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE-A: EQX) (TSX: EQX), TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV: TDG) (OTCQX: TDGGF), GoldMining Inc. (NYSE-A: GLDG) (TSX: GOLD), and Perpetua Resources Corp. (NADSAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA).

J.P. Morgan Research projects gold to average $3,675 per ounce by fourth quarter 2025 and climb toward $4,000 by mid-2026, driven by sustained institutional demand averaging 710 tonnes quarterly[3]. Central bank gold holdings reached 36,359 tonnes globally as of September 2025, with Poland, Kazakhstan, and Brazil leading year-to-date purchases, creating structural price support as geopolitical uncertainty drives strategic accumulation at the fastest pace in modern history[4].

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has completed its inaugural diamond drilling program at the Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil, marking a significant milestone as the first diamond drilling campaign ever conducted on the 3,681-hectare property. The company reported that nine holes totaling 1,085.7 meters successfully tested two priority gold targets, with potential gold-bearing minerals intersected at the East Target and all drill core now being logged and sampled for laboratory assay before year-end.

The program delivered GoldHaven’s first subsurface confirmation that surface gold readings connect to mineralization at depth. Hole COPE-PDH-004 intersected potential gold-bearing minerals across approximately 30 meters, prompting GoldHaven to drill follow-up hole COPE-PDH-009, which discovered bornite, a copper-rich mineral never before identified at Copeçal.

The presence of bornite is significant because it commonly appears in large-scale gold-copper systems and suggests GoldHaven may have intersected a substantial mineralized system with potential for both gold and copper mineralization. This discovery could materially expand the project’s economic scope beyond a single-metal gold deposit.

“Intersecting sulphide mineralisation in Hole COPE-PDH-004 and subsequently in follow-up Hole COPE-PDH-009 at our East Target during a first-pass drilling program has provided valuable new geological insights,” said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources. “These results continue to enhance our understanding of the system as we integrate geological, structural, and geochemical data to refine targeting across both the East and West anomalies, as well as other prospective targets identified from our newly developed 3D diamond drilling dataset at Copeçal.”

At the West Target, drilling penetrated approximately 60 meters of weathered rock containing fractured zones with gold-bearing quartz, suggesting potential gold mineralization that could have been concentrated during the weathering process. Laboratory results from these zones will determine whether significant gold grades exist across the western target area, potentially opening a second mineralized corridor on the property.

The Copeçal Project sits within the prolific Juruena Gold Province, the same region hosting G-Mining’s Tocantinzinho deposit and multiple recent gold discoveries, underscoring the district-scale exploration potential. The province has produced major gold deposits over the past decade.

Beyond Brazil, GoldHaven continues advancing its British Columbia portfolio, including recent expansion to its Magno Project in the Cassiar region and the Three Guardsmen Project, where recent surface sampling returned copper grades up to 15.85%.

GoldHaven now commands 123,900 hectares across two premier mining jurisdictions, with its first-ever diamond drilling campaign at Copeçal complete and laboratory results pending that could confirm gold grades, thickness, and continuity, potentially defining the scale and economic viability of the company’s Brazilian flagship project, all underpinned by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report.

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE-A: EQX) (TSX: EQX) has agreed to sell its Brazil Operations comprising the Aurizona Mine, RDM Mine and Bahia Complex to a subsidiary of the CMOC Group for total consideration of $1.015 billion, including $900 million cash at closing and up to $115 million in contingent payments. The transaction will immediately strengthen the company’s financial position by fully repaying its $500 million Term Loan and $300 million Sprott Loan, materially reducing interest expense and enhancing per-share cash flow.

“The sale of our Brazil Operations is a pivotal step to position Equinox Gold as a North American focused gold producer underpinned by robust cash flow and a tier-one growth profile,” said Darren Hall, CEO of Equinox Gold. “Monetizing our Brazil Operations simplifies the portfolio and enables the Company to deploy capital toward higher-return, lower-risk, organic-growth opportunities in Canada and the United States.”

Following the transaction, Equinox Gold’s production platform will consist of the Valentine and Greenstone mines in Canada, the Mesquite mine in California, and the El Limón and Libertad mines in Nicaragua, with anticipated 2026 production of 700,000 to 800,000 ounces. The company is positioned for near-term organic growth from the Valentine Expansion, Castle Mountain Phase 2, and a redefined development plan at Los Filos.

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV: TDG) (OTCQX: TDGGF) delivered transformational results in 2025 with share price appreciation exceeding 600% year-over-year, driven by the Aurora West discovery where inaugural drilling identified gold-silver-copper mineralization over 600 metres. The company completed the strategic acquisition of Anyox Copper Ltd. in June 2025 concurrent with a C$28.75 million bought-deal financing, significantly strengthening its balance sheet and providing exposure to a historically high-grade, past-producing copper district.

TDG executed an aggressive exploration campaign during the second half of 2025, operating up to five drill rigs concurrently across Aurora West and Anyox projects. The company expects to enter 2026 with a treasury exceeding C$20 million, providing flexibility to advance multiple high-impact programs without near-term dilution, with drilling at Aurora West scheduled to resume in January following a holiday season pause.

GoldMining Inc. (NYSE American: GLDG) (TSX: GOLD) has expanded its Brazil portfolio following the granting of the Colíder exploration concession by the Brazilian National Mining Agency effective October 30, 2025. The 10,000 hectare claim in Mato Grosso State has been restored to active exploration status with the renewal valid for three years.

“We’re pleased to have added the Colíder concession to our Brazil exploration portfolio of highly prospective gold (± copper) projects,” said Alastair Still, CEO of GoldMining Inc. “Colíder lies within the emerging and underexplored Alta Floresta Gold Belt in Mato Grosso State, and our initial analysis of the historic data sets suggests that Colíder is highly prospective for bedrock gold and copper mineralization.”

The project area was initially explored by Western Mining Corporation in the 1990s, with 29 reverse circulation drill holes totaling 1,847 meters. Historic soil sampling demonstrated elevated gold and copper associated with a large magnetic high anomaly, with surface samples exhibiting gossan and sulphide mineralization and select assays up to 11.2 g/t gold.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) has selected Hatch Ltd. as the EPCM contractor for its Stibnite Gold Project, marking a major milestone ahead of an expected final investment decision in spring 2026. Hatch, a global engineering firm with seven decades of mining experience, is making a $4 million equity investment in Perpetua as part of the partnership.

“Hatch brings the depth, discipline, and proven execution capability required to responsibly deliver the Stibnite Gold Project,” said Jon Cherry, CEO of Perpetua Resources. “Their experience with sophisticated mining and metallurgical facilities in the United States will play a critical role in advancing Stibnite to the next phase of development.”

Under the EPCM agreement, Hatch will manage comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction for the project, which represents one of the highest-grade open pit gold deposits in the United States. The Stibnite Gold Project is strategically positioned as the only domestic reserve of antimony capable of meeting U.S. defense requirements for munitions.

