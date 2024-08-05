The Lauderdale Welcomes Global Investors and Families Through EB-5 Opportunity and Premium Residences

The Lauderdale offers international investors an EB-5 visa opportunity combining reduced investment, regulatory oversight, and premium Fort Lauderdale living within a secure, growth-oriented development framework.

Photo Courtesy of The Lauderdale



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In discussions about the fastest pathways to a U.S. Green Card, the EB5 Immigrant Investor Visa program continues to stand out for qualified international investors. Within this framework, The Lauderdale emerges as a compelling opportunity, combining a USCIS qualified Targeted Employment Area (TEA) designation at the $800,000 investment level with Fort Lauderdale’s rapid growth, premium design, and Opportunity Zone advantages. The project is presented with a focus on transparency, fundamentals, and long term value, appealing to investors seeking both security and lifestyle benefits.

A Balanced Pathway for Global EB-5 Investors

Positioned within one of Fort Lauderdale’s most dynamic growth corridors, The Lauderdale offers investors and families a balanced blend of security, lifestyle, and long-term opportunity through its EB-5 structure and luxury residential development.

While the standard EB-5 Visa investment amount is $1,050,000, projects located in a designated Targeted Employment Area (TEA) qualify for a reduced threshold of $800,000. The Lauderdale meets this requirement through verified economic data and job-creation modeling, allowing participants to access the program at the lower level while maintaining the same USCIS standards for review and approval.

Its federally recognized Opportunity Zone location also highlights potential US tax advantages, subject to individual professional advice.

Trusted Partners and Oversight

Project partners include Suffolk Construction under a Guaranteed Maximum Price contract, FSMY Architects, Michael London Design, Saul Ewing LLP as immigration counsel, and JTC Group for EB-5 fund administration. Project materials also reference EB5 Development Group among the stakeholders supporting the platform and process coordination.

The Lauderdale’s structure aligns TEA-qualified EB-5 participation at $800,000 with a detailed risk management framework that includes independent audits, third-party oversight, and job-creation modeling aimed at exceeding USCIS requirements. The project emphasizes transparency and careful presentation without promotional claims or guarantees.

Designed for International Families

The development is designed with global families and investors in mind, addressing practical considerations such as:

Education access and proximity to leading schools

In-state tuition eligibility following status changes

General work authorization pathways for dependents under current regulations

These topics are framed in general, informational terms to help readers establish foundational understanding before seeking individual legal or tax advice.

About The Lauderdale

Everyday Luxury and Lifestyle

Beyond its investment fundamentals, The Lauderdale distinguishes itself through a refined approach to modern coastal living, combining elegance, comfort, and everyday functionality.

Residential Features

NOA certified Hurricane rated windows with panoramic city and water views

European-inspired kitchens with premium appliances and durable finishes

Spa-style bathrooms with refined fixtures and contemporary design

Smart-entry systems, elevator access controls, and visitor management for security and privacy

Resort-Style Amenities

Golf simulator room for recreation and social gatherings

Cold plunge and family pools with staffed poolside service

On-site food and beverage offerings and landscaped leisure spaces

Convenient access to groceries, healthcare, and daily essentials

Conceptual covered pedestrian path to the Brightline station and garage under a preliminary agreement with Florida East Coast Industries, offering regional access to Miami, West Palm Beach, and Orlando

Transparent Participation

Participation in the EB-5 program does not require a property purchase. The Lauderdale offers both investment and residential options presented in factual, compliance-conscious language for discerning global families evaluating US opportunities.

Contact Information:

Contact Person’s Name: Ashkan Kouchak

Organization / Company: The Lauderdale

Company Website: https://thelauderdale.com/

Contact Email Address: [email protected]

Toronto

185 Davenport Rd #100, Toronto, ON M5R 1J1

754-258-2260

[email protected]

This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities or to participate in the EB5 program. Immigration outcomes are determined by USCIS.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee222768-14ee-469c-bcf7-e2defe69ff03



CBJ Newsmakers