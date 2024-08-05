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The MUHC Foundation’s Le Bal Rouge Gala raises $2,223,306 million to accelerate discovery in health care at the MUHC’s Glen site

The MUHC Foundation’s Le Bal Rouge Gala raises $2,223,306 million to accelerate discovery in health care at the MUHC’s Glen site

CBJ Newsmakers

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