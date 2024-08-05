VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USA News Group News Commentary – The counter-unmanned aircraft system market is projected to reach $20.31 billion by 2030, growing from $6.64 billion in 2025 at a 25.1% compound annual growth rate, driven by accelerating threats from hostile drones across military and critical infrastructure domains[1]. The Space Development Agency awarded $3.5 billion in contracts this month for 72 missile tracking satellites designed to detect hypersonic threats from low Earth orbit, signaling the Pentagon’s pivot toward integrated deterrence architectures that prioritize space-based sensing and autonomous response systems[2]. This convergence of orbital surveillance and tactical edge protection drives the investment thesis for VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB), L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), and BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI).

The military unmanned systems market is projected to reach $76.05 billion by 2035 from $28.02 billion in 2025, reflecting a 10.5% annual growth rate fueled by Department of Defense mandates for multi-domain autonomous platforms[3]. The AI in defense sector is expected to surge from $12.55 billion in 2024 to $178.14 billion by 2034 at a 30.38% compound annual growth rate[4], as battlefield commanders demand machine-speed decision frameworks capable of countering hypersonic missiles, drone swarms, and contested space environments.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) recently completed the acquisition of Solar Drone Ltd., an autonomous robotics company and subsidiary of BladeRanger, marking the defense technology developer’s first acquisition since its July 2025 public listing. The transaction closed through a Share Purchase Agreement involving 1,800,000 shares of common stock, positioning VisionWave to address defense applications alongside the solar operations and maintenance robotics market.

“The completion of the Solar Drone acquisition marks an important inflection point for VisionWave,” said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave. “This is not a standalone asset, but a platform capability that strengthens our autonomous robotics roadmap across defense, security, and critical infrastructure. We believe Solar Drone may accelerate our ability to deploy intelligent, mission-ready systems at scale.”

The acquisition provides VisionWave with access to autonomous systems designed for critical infrastructure monitoring across more than 165 GW of installed U.S. utility-scale solar capacity and over 260 GW in Europe.

Solar Drone completed a 100-day Proof of Concept with DB InfraGO AG through DB mindbox, with DB InfraGO AG recommending advancement to discussions with Sky Operations, DB Services, and DB Energie departments. The company’s autonomous robotics capabilities complement VisionWave’s development of Unmanned Ground Vehicle platforms and counter-drone systems designed for defense and security applications. The integration of Solar Drone’s technologies supports VisionWave’s strategy to deliver autonomous solutions across multiple operational domains.

VisionWave initiated the patent application process for a planned series of patents covering key technologies underlying Argus, the company’s space-enabled, AI-driven counter-unmanned aircraft system developed in collaboration with BladeRanger. The intellectual property strategy targets

Argus’s core architecture including the SkyWeave high-frequency communications backbone, space and ground-based drone detection methods, and end-to-end decision frameworks for detection, classification, tracking, and engagement. Additional filings are expected to address HF-enabled sensor fusion, multi-layer control logic, and secure encryption mechanisms optimized for contested environments.

VisionWave announced a non-binding letter of intent with Evie Autonomous Limited to explore a £500,000 Proof-of-Concept program integrating autonomous vehicle technology into VisionWave’s Unmanned Ground Vehicle platforms. The POC program targets advanced navigation and multi-sensor fusion capabilities for the Varan UGV platform unveiled in November 2025, with discussions anticipated to continue into 2026 pending definitive agreements. The partnership discussions align with VisionWave’s expansion of its London-based UGV research and development engineering team.

VisionWave’s acquisition strategy and technology development initiatives position the company to address defense, security, and commercial markets through a multi-domain autonomy approach spanning counter-UAS systems, autonomous ground vehicles, and industrial robotics applications.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VisionWave Holdings at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/11/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-potentially-relevant-in-2025-26/

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB) secured an $816 million contract to build 18 missile-defense satellites for the U.S. Space Development Agency, its largest contract to date, with potential total value reaching $1 billion including subsystem opportunities. Combined with the company’s existing $515 million SDA contract, Rocket Lab now holds over $1.3 billion in awards. The company achieved a record 21 Electron launches in 2025 with 100% mission success, deploying its seventh satellite for Japan-based iQPS.

“Demand for resilient, scalable, and affordable space systems continues to grow, and this award demonstrates that Rocket Lab is uniquely positioned to lead the charge in delivering solutions that meet the needs of national security,” said Peter Beck, CEO of Rocket Lab. “This contract underscores that Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated approach isn’t just a competitive advantage – we’re enabling a fundamental shift in how national security space programs are executed.”

The satellites will be built on Rocket Lab’s Lightning platform using vertically integrated manufacturing, with all major components produced in-house. Five additional iQPS constellation launches are planned from 2026, while the company’s Tracking Layer satellites will provide global missile threat detection including hypersonic systems.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has secured an $843 million contract from the Space Development Agency (SDA) to build 18 infrared satellites for the Tranche 3 Tracking Layer, enhancing the SDA Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture constellation designed to protect against advanced hypersonic missiles. The contract includes ground software, operations and sustainment functions. These tracking layer satellites will provide higher resolution infrared sensing, advanced on-orbit data processing and real-time detection algorithms for enhanced missile tracking.

“L3Harris is proud to support SDA in its mission to deliver a next generation, layered defense architecture that can track threats in real time,” said Christopher Kubasik, CEO of L3Harris. “Defeating the hypersonic missile threat begins in space, and our Tranche 3 satellites will advance our proven, on-orbit tracking and targeting capability needed to protect our homeland.”

L3Harris currently has four missile tracking satellites on orbit for Tranche 0 and another 34 satellites in development across Tranche 1 and Tranche 2. The company is supporting SDA’s Tracking Layer across all existing tranches of the PWSA.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) has successfully delivered two Joint Light Tactical Vehicle-mounted LOCUST Laser Weapon Systems to the U.S. Army as part of the Army Multi-Purpose High Energy Laser prototyping effort, marking the second increment of the program. These 20kW-class systems feature larger aperture beam directors for improved lethality performance against unmanned aircraft threats, building on the company’s delivery of two Infantry Squad Vehicle-mounted systems in September 2025. AeroVironment’s LOCUST-equipped systems have logged more than three years of operational deployment outside the United States with high availability rates, actively protecting warfighters and critical infrastructure in real-world combat environments.

“AV continues to deliver proven, efficient, modular laser weapon systems that perform and protect in real-world threat environments,” said Mary Clum, President, Space, Cyber & Directed Energy for AV. “Integrated as part of these AMP-HEL systems, LOCUST is a cost-effective, rugged, precise, and scalable solution that is addressing the ever-evolving UAS threats our warfighters are facing on frontlines today. With the technology proven, we remain focused on advancing capabilities while scaling manufacturing to meet the growing demand.”

The platform-agnostic directed-energy systems integrate seamlessly with Army command-and-control architectures across fixed-site base defense and multiple maneuverable platforms. AeroVironment continues scaling manufacturing to meet growing demand for counter-UAS capabilities across defense applications.

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) has announced a strategic partnership with C Speed, LLC, integrating its ConductorOS AI platform with C Speed’s LightWave Radar system to deliver autonomous threat detection for border security and defense applications. The collaboration targets multiple Department of Homeland Security, Department of War, and international partner missions, with C Speed’s American-made radars currently deployed across both aerostat-based and tower-based solutions. BigBear.ai expects to leverage its expanding presence across global markets, including the Middle East from its new Abu Dhabi office, to support deployment of the integrated system.

“Securing complex borders and high-consequence environments requires intelligent systems that can sense, understand, and respond at machine speed,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “Our partnership with C Speed brings more secure, mission-ready AI directly to the edge, advancing situational awareness, automation, and officer support for the most demanding national security missions.”

The integrated solution enables AI-driven sensor fusion for counter-UAS operations and real-time autonomous mode switching between airborne, ground, and maritime threats. Both companies are targeting growth across U.S. Customs and Border Protection, national security, and critical defense missions.

Article Sources: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/11/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-potentially-relevant-in-2025-26/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized ﬁnancial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular ﬁnancial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized ﬁnancial advice. Please consult a licensed ﬁnancial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualiﬁed to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is owned by Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). This article is being distributed for MIQ, who has been paid a fee for VisionWave Holdings, Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have securities of VisionWave Holdings, Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conﬂict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the proﬁled company. Because of this conﬂict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ owns securities of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. which were purchased in the open market. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by VisionWave Holdings, Inc.; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless veriﬁed by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment. This publication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Forward-looking statements in this document are subject to risks and uncertainties, including technological, regulatory, market, and geopolitical factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially. VisionWave Holdings, Inc. makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of third-party projections or market data cited herein. For more information on risks, see VisionWave Holdings Inc.’s filings with the SEC.

SOURCES CITED:



CBJ Newsmakers