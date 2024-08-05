The News Forum Exclusive Broadcast Debut: “The Greater Good?” Documentary

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The News Forum, is proud to announce the exclusive broadcast premiere of the new documentary, “The Greater Good?” This thought-provoking film will debut nationwide on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET/MT.

The film explores the core claim that Canadians endure lengthy medical wait lists to safeguard the public system, and allowing patients to seek quicker care in private clinics is said to threaten it. Many defenders of the status quo put forward this argument when health reform advocates call for copying Sweden, France and Australia and other universal systems that allow patients a choice: use the public system or pay for treatment at non-government clinics.

Canadian think tank SecondStreet.org, which hosts the television show On Second Street on The News Forum channel, produced “The Greater Good?” to explore this important issue. The documentary was shot from late 2024 through 2025 and features interviews with proponents on both sides of the debate, academics and patients.

“We are committed to bringing thought-provoking content to our viewers and The Greater Good? is a great example of what we need to see more of when it comes to the health care debate,” says Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum. “This documentary touches on an important issue that impacts millions of Canadians each year.”

“Our goal with The Greater Good? documentary is to explore a unique aspect of Canada’s universal health system and let viewers decide if it makes sense to continue to restrict the choices available for patients or not,” added Colin Craig, President of SecondStreet.org and host of On Second Street.

Tune in to “The Greater Good” on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET/MT only on The News Forum. Check your local listings for channel information or visit www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch.

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings.

https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP along with other significant sources of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

About SecondStreet.org

SecondStreet.org is a public policy think tank that launched in 2019. SecondStreet.org’s mission is to tell the stories of ordinary Canadians and demonstrate how public policy decisions harm or help their prosperity, freedom and lives.

