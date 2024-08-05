The News Forum Exclusive with Premier Danielle Smith on Forum Dialogue

MOU – Pipelines, Power, and Political Pressure

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The News Forum will air a long-form, exclusive television interview with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Saturday, December 27 at 7:30 PM ET, as part of a special edition of Forum Dialogue.

The interview features an extended, in-depth discussion on the political, economic, and energy issues shaping Alberta and Canada.

During the broadcast, Premier Smith addresses:

Political Accountability in Alberta

The Premier responds to recall petitions facing nearly 20 MLAs, including herself, outlining the recall process, required thresholds, and the broader democratic implications.

The Alberta–Ottawa MOU and Major Energy Infrastructure

A detailed examination of the proposed northern British Columbia bitumen pipeline to tidewater, federal involvement, regulatory timelines, and the prospects of securing national-interest status.

Market Access, Trade, and Geopolitical Risk

Discussion on Canada’s heavy reliance on U.S. oil exports, the urgency of accessing Asian markets, potential USMCA uncertainty, and implications for foreign investment in Alberta’s energy sector.

Climate Policy and Competitiveness

Premier Smith explains Alberta’s position on industrial carbon pricing, emissions reduction requirements, and the Pathways carbon capture project, while addressing concerns about investment competitiveness.

Indigenous Consultation and Economic Participation

An overview of Indigenous engagement, potential co-ownership models, revenue sharing, and environmental considerations tied to pipeline development and tanker traffic.

Financing, Risk, and Project Delivery

The interview explores private versus public funding, exposure to cost overruns, investor returns, and timelines for construction.

Canada’s Energy Future

A broader conversation on making Canada a global energy superpower, including LNG development, rising electricity demand driven by industry and AI, and the potential role of small modular nuclear reactors.

“This interview reflects exactly what The News Forum was built to do, create space for long-form, substantive conversations with Canada’s most influential decision-makers,” said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum. “Viewers will hear directly from Premier Smith on complex national issues without soundbites or spin, allowing Canadians to better engage with the policies and principles shaping Canada’s future.”

Tune into “Forum Dialogue” on Saturday, December 27 at 7:30 PM ET only on The News Forum. Check your local listings for channel information or visit www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch.

