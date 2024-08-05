THE REALITY CHECK: 5 Assets Delivering Proof in a Speculative Market

Issued on behalf of Quantum Security Encryption Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EquityInsider.com Market Intelligence Brief

The capital rotation is underway. After years of speculative excess, the market is exhausted by “potential”.

Investors have shifted from narrative to numbers, rewarding tangible assets and verifiable proof.

This isn’t a retreat from risk; it’s a flight to execution.

The winners share one trait: They aren’t selling dreams. They are building factories.

THE MONETARY ANCHOR

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) operates at the intersection of historic opportunity and tactical location. Gold is trading at all-time highs. The macro argument for the metal has been won.

The question now is leverage. While the majors offer safety, the developers offer asymmetry. Lake Victoria Gold is transitioning from exploration to production at its Imwelo Project in Tanzania.

This is not a grassroots speculation. It is a fully permitted mine with construction imminent. The geology is confirming the scale.

Recent drilling indicates mineralization extends significantly below the planned open pit shell. The historical resource boundaries have been shattered. The deposit is larger than the initial pre-feasibility assumed.

The strategic context is critical. Imwelo lies within the prolific Lake Victoria goldfield—home to both AngloGold Ashanti’s Geita Mine and Barrick Gold’s world-class Bulyanhulu Mine—one of Africa’s most productive gold belts.

Separately, Lake Victoria Gold’s Tembo Project, located directly adjacent to Barrick’s Bulyanhulu Mine, reinforces the Company’s strategic positioning in the district. Barrick is already a commercial partner, having acquired non-core Tembo-area licences from Lake Victoria Gold under a transaction that includes contingent resource-based payments up-to USD 45M.

The smart money is not buying Barrick for safety. It is buying the neighbor Barrick needs. In a market starving for tangible assets, LVG represents a fully permitted ounce in the ground trading at a fraction of its production value.

The disconnect is temporary. As the first gold pours, the valuation gap closes

NOTE: For a Cautionary Note on Production Decision, please see the Disclaimer below.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

Tangible assets anchor the portfolio; verified data anchors the corporation. In the digital economy, the new currency is mathematical proof.

The era of “Trust me” reporting is dead. Investors now demand the same rigorous validation for corporate data that they do for gold bullion.

THE VERIFICATION ANCHOR

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) is engineering the death of “trust me, bro” corporate reporting. In a market plagued by greenwashing and unverifiable ESG claims, Diginex provides the blockchain-enabled infrastructure to prove reality.

Recently, the company reported 293% revenue growth for the six months ended September 30. This is not a projection. It is a realized expansion driven by a global regulatory crackdown.

The growth is being compounded by strategic consolidation. Recently, the company signed an MOU to acquire Plan A, an AI-powered sustainability platform trusted by enterprise clients like BMW. This move centralizes the “Truth Architecture” of the market.

Investors are buying a SaaS model that has transitioned from optional compliance to mandatory infrastructure. As the EU and SEC tighten disclosure rules, Diginex owns the verification layer. Diginex is the auditor of the new economy.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Diginex Limited at: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/DGNX/

Corporate transparency is critical, but the ultimate asset requiring verification is the human body.

The “Quantified Self” era failed because platforms owned the data. The next phase of wellness restores that sovereignty to the individual.

THE PERSONAL ANCHOR

Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN-U) is re-architecting the flow of biological truth. For a decade, the “Wellness” industry has been a data extraction scheme. Users generate the value through heart rate, sleep cycles, and activity patterns, but platforms own the asset.

Aleen is building the counter-position: Data Sovereignty. The pivot point arrived on December 2, when the company advanced its Smart Analytics feature. This is the difference between a “Tracker” and an “Interpreter.”

Most devices simply record what happened. Aleen’s architecture is designed to verify and contextualize that data within a secure “Personal Account.” The user moves from a passive donor of information to an active owner of intelligence.

The infrastructure layer is critical. In a world of deepfakes and AI hallucinations, possessing a verified, owned record of your own biological history is not a luxury. It is the baseline for participating in the personalized medicine economy.

The longevity sector is accelerating. But extension of life without ownership of biological data creates a new dependency class. Aleen is positioning as the vault where individuals control the most valuable asset they will ever produce: themselves.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Aleen Inc. at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/10/31/ai-engine-replaces-the-waiting-room-powering-the-660b-health-revolution/

Personal sovereignty relies on digital walls that cannot be breached. Owning the data is meaningless if the vault is vulnerable.

Individual privacy and enterprise security now face the same threat: the mathematical obsolescence of legacy encryption. As computing power scales, the locks we rely on are breaking.

THE DIGITAL ANCHOR

Quantum Security Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) is deploying the mathematics of survival. While the market worries about AI, the quiet threat of “Q-Day” is accelerating. Bad actors are harvesting encrypted data now, waiting for quantum computers to break the RSA keys later.

QSE provides the proof that data is safe. The company has moved rapidly from rebrand to deployment. Recently, they launched qREK, a Quantum-Resilient Encryption Kit designed for local key generation.

This is the “Integrity” of the code layer. By generating keys on the device rather than transmitting them, qREK eliminates the most vulnerable point of failure in the encryption chain. The interception window closes before it opens.

The pivot is complete. The ticker changed from Scope Technologies to QSE on December 8, and the product is live. The company is now a pure-play quantum defense asset.

In a digital economy built on trust, QSE is selling the only thing that guarantees it: physics-grade security that even a quantum computer cannot solve. The encryption is not harder to break. It is impossible to break.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

Encryption secures the network; clinical results secure the patient. In biopharma, “proof” isn’t code—it’s survival. The transition from lab theory to human data remains the most violent repricing event in the market.

THE SCIENTIFIC ANCHOR

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) is replacing biological theory with clinical fact. The biotech sector is crowded with “platforms” that have never touched a patient. GT Biopharma is generating human proof.

The company is engineering the next generation of immuno-oncology: Tri-Specific NK Cell Engagers (TriKEs). These are protein structures designed to hunt cancer cells while simultaneously supercharging the body’s natural killer cells.

The validation arrived in November, when the company advanced to the next dose cohort in its Phase 1 trial for GTB-3650. This is the critical “Integrity Check” for any drug developer. Moving up a dose level means the safety committee has reviewed the data and cleared the path.

They are treating patients with aggressive leukemia who have failed standard therapies. The trial is establishing the safety window for a drug that targets cancer without the systemic toxicity of chemotherapy. This is not a science project. It is a clinical asset moving through the regulatory gates.

As the dosing increases, so does the potential for efficacy signals. Investors are buying the data, not the dream. In a market exhausted by PowerPoint oncology, GT Biopharma is delivering the only currency that matters: patient outcomes.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for GT Biopharma, Inc. at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/10/03/the-small-biotech-thats-cracking-the-code-big-pharma-paid-billions-for/

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity-Insider.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). MIQ has been paid a fee for Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. Specifically, readers should be aware that Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., Aleen Inc., Quantum Security Encryption, and GT BioPharma, Inc. are or have directly/indirectly been commercial clients of MIQ, Baystreet.ca Media Corp. (“BAY”), or their affiliates (entities under common ownership). MIQ has not been paid for the mention of Diginex Limited nor do we own any shares of Diginex Limited. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., Aleen Inc., Quantum Security Encryption, and GT BioPharma, Inc. which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., Aleen Inc., Quantum Security Encryption, and GT BioPharma, Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. Technical information relating to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has been reviewed and approved by David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Scott is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Director of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and therefore is not independent of the Company Cautionary Note on Production Decision: The Company cautions that it has not completed a feasibility study on the Imwelo Project that establishes mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with the Company’s production decision. In particular, there is no certainty that the planned low-capex open-pit operation will be economically viable or that planned production will occur as anticipated. Risks include, but are not limited to, variations in grade and recovery, unexpected geotechnical or metallurgical challenges, cost overruns, funding availability, and operational or permitting risks.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., Aleen Inc., Quantum Security Encryption, and GT BioPharma, Inc. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. Regarding Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., Diginex Limited, Aleen Inc., Quantum Security Encryption, and GT BioPharma, Inc., while the technical information contained herein is derived from official regulatory filings and news releases previously approved by the issuers’ designated Qualified Persons, this specific publication has not been independently reviewed, verified, or approved by those issuers. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.



