The Royal Canadian Legion hosts Canada’s 2025 National Remembrance Day Ceremony

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The chilly air did not deter nearly 30,000 people who gathered at Canada’s National War Memorial for the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa this year. Significant milestones marked the occasion, including the 80th anniversaries of the end of the Second World War and of the liberation of the Netherlands; and the 25th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“Remembrance Day is one of the most important days of the year for all Canadians,” says Legion Dominion President Berkley Lawrence. “Without the sacrifices of those who have come before us, we would not be living the lives of freedom we have today.”

The Royal Canadian Legion event began with the Veteran’s Parade, followed by marching contingents, a 21-gun salute, and traditional elements such as the playing of The Last Post and two minutes of silence at exactly 11:00 am. An inaugural fly-past of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police Black Hawk helicopter also highlighted the morning, in honour of Canada’s Fallen.

The Act of Remembrance was read in English, French and the Indigenous language of Inuktitut.

This year’s National Silver Cross Mother Mrs. Nancy Payne laid a wreath on behalf of all mothers who have lost children in service to Canada, and in remembrance of her son, Corporal Randy Joseph Payne. He was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2006, while serving as part of the Close Protection team assigned to that mission.

Other special guests who laid wreaths at the base of the National War Memorial, included the Deputy of the Governor General of Canada and Chief Justice of Canada, the Right Honourable Richard Wagner; Canada’s Prime Minister the Right Honourable Mark Carney; the Minister of Veterans Affairs the Honourable Jill McKnight; and the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Jennie Carignan. Legion Dominion President Mr. Berkley Lawrence laid a wreath along with representatives of the youth of Canada who were also senior winners of the Legion National Foundation’s National Youth Remembrance Contests. Representatives of Veteran groups, organizations, and individuals also laid wreaths in tribute to those who have given their lives in service to this country.

After the ceremony, hundreds placed their Poppies on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in what has become an additional special act of Remembrance each November 11. This Remembrance Day evening in Ottawa, thousands of animated Poppies representing Canada’s Fallen will also cascade down the Senate building and the National Arts Centre, until midnight.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., and Europe. With over 270,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

