The US is Expanding Their Critical Minerals List Which is Drawing a Lot of Attention

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USAnewsgroup.com – News Commentary – Earlier this month, the United States officially added 10 minerals to its critical list[1], including uranium, copper, silver, and graphite. Governments worldwide are mobilizing $6.4 billion across 26 strategic projects to secure supply chains[2]. Companies positioned in these critical materials sectors include Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF), PMET Resources Inc. (TSX: PMET) (OTCQX: PMETF), Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) (TSX: NOU), and Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG) (OTCQX: ARREF).

Market analysts project the critical minerals sector will surge from $328 billion in 2024 to $586 billion by 2032[3]. The US-Australia framework committed $1 billion in financing within six months, while Canada launched a $2 billion fund, creating accelerated permitting and tax incentives that favor domestic producers in mining-friendly jurisdictions[4].

Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) recently closed its acquisition of the Skull Creek Project in Colorado. The company now controls the Cross Bones Uranium Deposit, which sits close to its existing Coyote Basin Project. Both properties contain historical uranium resources that could help meet growing demand for domestic uranium supply.

“Strategically located in close proximity to our Coyote Basin Project in mining-friendly Colorado, we anticipate Skull Creek providing significant potential operational synergies with Coyote Basin and further strengthens our position in the district,” said Roger Lemaitre, President and CEO of Homeland Uranium. “With a dominant land package containing two considerable historical uranium deposits with outstanding expansion potential, Homeland is eager to start drilling at both Coyote and Skull Creek to systematically upgrade these deposits to modern standards and become a key part of the urgently needed resurgence of domestic uranium supply chain in the United States.”

Homeland has been moving quickly to advance its Colorado assets. The company received permits in September to start drilling at Coyote Basin. Earlier in the summer, it filed paperwork with the Bureau of Land Management to begin exploration work. These approvals clear the way for the company to start testing its deposits.

The Coyote Basin Project has already shown promise. A Phase I program confirmed 14 kilometers of uranium strike length across the property. That’s significant ground to explore. The project sits in the Uravan Mineral Belt, a region with a long history of uranium production. Colorado’s mining-friendly regulations make it easier to operate compared to other states.

Adding Skull Creek strengthens Homeland’s position in the district. The company now holds a larger land package with two separate deposits. Both have historical resource estimates that need updating to current standards. That’s where the upcoming drill programs come in. The company plans to test both properties and work toward modern resource calculations.

The timing works in Homeland’s favor. Uranium prices have climbed as nuclear energy gains support. The U.S. imports most of its uranium, which creates supply chain concerns. Domestic producers could benefit from policies that favor local sourcing. Homeland is positioning itself to potentially fill that gap.

The company’s strategy is straightforward. Acquire quality assets in good jurisdictions. Get the permits needed to drill. Test the deposits and upgrade the data. Colorado’s regulatory environment supports this approach. The state has existing infrastructure from past uranium mining, which could reduce development costs down the line.

Homeland is still in the exploration stage. The upcoming drill programs will determine whether the historical resources hold up under modern standards. But the company has put itself in a position to move quickly. With permits in hand and two projects ready to drill, the next few months should provide clearer data on what Homeland is actually sitting on.

PMET Resources Inc. (TSX: PMET) (OTCQX: PMETF) has delivered a positive CV5 lithium-only feasibility study for its Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, reporting a maiden Mineral Reserve of 84.3 Mt at 1.26% Li₂O Probable and an after-tax NPV of $1,594 million at an 18.1% IRR. The Quebec-based project targets production of up to 800,000 tonnes per annum of SC5.5 spodumene concentrate over a 19-year mine life, with competitive all-in sustaining costs of $800 per tonne and total development capital of $1,978 million (net $1,510 million after anticipated tax credits).

“The CV5 Lithium-only Feasibility Study is a critical path item which defines the full scope and documentation necessary to formally commence and underpin the final mine authorisation process,” said Ken Brinsden, CEO and President of PMET Resources. “Our large scale and long-life Project is ideally suited to support the emerging American, European, and Asian lithium raw materials supply chains. There are very few projects of this size & scale, quality, and low production cost that can assist in underwriting the expected capital investment supporting new supply chains and demand growth in western markets.”

The FS supports PMET’s Environmental and Social Impact Assessment submissions and confirms potential positioning as potentially the fourth largest spodumene concentrate producer globally. A Final Investment Decision remains targeted for H2 2027, with the company advancing detailed engineering to optimize development scenarios while pursuing an underground bulk sample program at CV5 to further de-risk project execution and validate product specifications.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) (TSX: NOU) has finalized a binding offtake and marketing agreement with Traxys North America LLC for 20,000 tonnes per annum of graphite concentrate from its Phase-2 Matawinie Mine, including a 10,000 tpa firm take-or-pay volume. The collaboration targets the refractory market, a $45 billion global market with a projected 9.1% compound annual growth rate to 2033, serving steelmaking industries in North America and Europe with applications including bricks, electric arc furnaces, crucibles and carbon raisers.

“Across the Western World, the transformation of the steel and manufacturing sectors is creating strong, sustained demand for high-performance refractory materials — and graphite sits at the heart of it,” said Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde Graphite. “With North American and European economies reshoring critical mineral value chains and manufacturing capacities, we see compelling opportunities to partner with Traxys to serve steelmakers and refractory producers. Traxys’ global presence and insight help us accelerate market access, optimize our sales strategy, and deliver long-term value to our customers and shareholders.”

The seven-year agreement leverages Traxys’ established relationships with hundreds of industrial customers and complements NMG’s recently announced commercial agreements with the Government of Canada, Panasonic Energy, and an established anode manufacturer. With potentially close to 100% of future Phase-2 Matawinie Mine production now allocated across diversified applications, the company continues advancing its financing process toward a Final Investment Decision.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG) (OTCQX: ARREF) reported strong Q3-2025 financial performance with net income of $6.7 million and EBITDA of $18.7 million, culminating in full debt repayment of $7.5 million on October 27, 2025. The company’s Minera Valle Central operation produced 14.6 million pounds of copper at an average realized price of $4.54 per pound with cash costs of $1.80 per pound, generating free cash flow to equity of $11.1 million despite lower than expected production volumes.

“Reaching debt-free status was one of our stated objectives for 2025 and concludes a strategic ten-year period for the Company,” said Aurora Davidson, President and CEO of Amerigo Resources. “This debt was restructured in 2021, allowing Amerigo to quickly deploy its Capital Return Strategy, which has returned $93.7 million to shareholders to date. The Company’s quarterly dividend has now been increased to Cdn$0.04 per share, which is roughly 50% of the annual additional free cash flow that will become available from not carrying debt.”

Amerigo’s Board of Directors declared its seventeenth consecutive quarterly dividend of Cdn$0.04 per share, representing a 33% increase from the previous Cdn$0.03 and an annual yield of 5.88% based on the September 30, 2025 closing price. With recent copper price strength driving LME prices from $4.51 per pound in September to $4.83 per pound in October and working capital improving to $0.9 million from a $6.5 million deficiency at year-end 2024, the company is positioned to continue consistent capital returns to shareholders.

