The USW endorses Rob Ashton for NDP leader

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United Steelworkers union (USW) is endorsing Rob Ashton to be the next leader of the federal New Democratic Party (NDP).

“In these challenging times, workers need a political leader who is right for this moment — someone who doesn’t just talk about the challenges working people face, but has lived them, fought for progress and delivered real results. Rob is that person,” said Marty Warren, USW National Director.

“I hear regularly from workers who are feeling the strain of a cost-of-living crisis, worsening income inequality and the uncertainty created by our current trade war. People are working harder than ever just to stay afloat – and they’re looking for leadership that understands what they’re up against,” said Warren.

Rob Ashton is the candidate best positioned to win over working people and rebuild the NDP as a party rooted in the labour movement.

Rob Ashton is a dockworker and has been a union member for over 30 years. He is the National President of the International Longshore Workers Union (ILWU) Canada, based in B.C.

Ashton understands that Canada’s future depends on good, union jobs – and he has a plan to create them.

“In Rob Ashton, we see a leader who will grow union jobs, protect our industries and fight for working people from coast to coast to coast,” said Warren.

Members of the Steelworkers union are already volunteering for Rob Ashton’s leadership campaign, signing up members, organizing meet-and-greet events in local union halls and making phone calls.

“This is our chance to build the kind of leadership working people deserve – leadership that will take on corporate power, stand up to trade threats and fight for good jobs that support our families and our communities,” said Warren.

The USW is proud of its history as a founding member of the NDP in 1961. With Rob Ashton as leader, we can renew and strengthen the bonds between working people and the political party they helped form.

Watch the USW’s endorsement of Rob Ashton on Instagram.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members, 75,000 in Ontario, in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

Marty Warren, USW National Director, 416-544-5951

Kim Hume, USW Communications, 416-553-2421, [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d28d034-5a5c-4fb6-8c7c-74f85f5102aa



