Three years at the top: The Weather Network/MétéoMédia remains Canada’s most trusted news source

OAKVILLE, Ontario, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trust isn’t given, it’s earned. And for the third year running, The Weather Network/MétéoMédia has earned the ultimate vote of confidence from Canadians.

In the 2025 Pollara Trust in Media study, The Weather Network/MétéoMédia was once again crowned Canada’s most trusted national news source, with a 73 per cent trust rating – outpacing every other national outlet, including CBC/Radio-Canada (72 per cent), CTV News (67 per cent) and Global News (65 per cent).

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for earning the trust of Canadians year after year,” said Maureen Rogers, president and CEO at Pelmorex. “This recognition is a true reflection of the care, accuracy, and consistency our people bring to their work. We’re here to keep Canadians informed and we take that responsibility to heart.”

Climbing higher in a competitive field

In a year where overall media trust is on the rise, The Weather Network/MétéoMédia continues to lead from the front.

Our trust score increased by +2 points from 2024

from 2024 Top competitors saw bigger jumps, but we’re still the benchmark they’re chasing

they’re chasing In French Canada, MétéoMédia holds a strong #2 position with 76 per cent trust, just behind Radio-Canada (82 per cent)

A trusted environment for advertisers

As Canada’s most trusted national news source for the third year running, The Weather Network/MétéoMédia offers an unparalleled, brand-safe environment to connect with 40 million monthly users.

“With a 73 per cent trust rating among Canadians, it means your message shows up in a space that people believe in,” says Simon Jennings,, chief revenue officer at Pelmorex. “Whether you’re looking to connect with English or French-speaking audiences, we’re a trusted, proven partner for advertisers aiming to reach Canadians from coast to coast to coast.”

Not just trusted — relied on

This third consecutive win is a direct outcome of The Weather Network/MétéoMédia’s consistent presence during critical events such as wildfires, floods, heatwaves and various other extreme weather conditions. Canadians rely on The Weather Network/MétéoMédia not only for weather updates, but for crucial, timely information that enables them to remain safe, prepared and informed.

See Pollara’s full annual Trust in Media study results here .

About Pelmorex

Pelmorex is renowned for its consumer weather brands, including The Weather Network , MétéoMédia , Eltiempo (Spain), Otempo (Portugal), and Clima (for Spanish-speaking audiences). The company also owns Pelmorex Weather Source , its B2B division, which provides businesses with hyper-local weather and climate data and insights. Additionally, Pelmorex operates Canada’s National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, an integral part of the Alert Ready emergency alert system.

Driven by an unwavering commitment to innovation and a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, Pelmorex has established itself as a global leader in delivering precise global weather forecasts, personalization and insights to keep communities safe and empower people and businesses to make informed, smart and confident decisions amidst the changing and volatile weather.

Through its relentless pursuit of excellence and groundbreaking advancements, Pelmorex continues to redefine the landscape of weather information services, solidifying its status as a trailblazer in the field.

To learn more, visit Pelmorex.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2538c91-4cfc-4a8a-a986-cfcef5388b5f



