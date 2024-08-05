Titanium Transportation Expands North American Footprint to Texas, to Capitalize on Nearshoring, Key Trade Corridors

BOLTON, Ontario, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX:TTNM, OTCQX:TTNMF), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, today announced a new logistics office in Irving, TX, marking the opening of the Company’s ninth US operation since 2019, consistent with the Company’s strategic plan to strengthen its penetration of the US market.

Ted Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Titanium Transportation Group commented, “The addition of the Irving office to our footprint reinforces Titanium’s commitment to an asset-light, technology-focused business model. Located in Dallas County, just a short distance from the Mexican border, our new location offers unparalleled access to key supply chain corridors. Brokerage services continue to be a key driver of our business and as more businesses embrace nearshoring strategies to optimize costs and reduce supply chain risks in the near term, Titanium is well-positioned to support customers’ logistics needs.”

“In addition to examining other expansion opportunities as they may arise, we’re also focused on enhancing and growing our existing operations in order to better integrate our operations, invest in our teams, and deliver exceptional value to our customers,” added Mr. Daniel.

For more details, visit Titanium’s investor relations website at https://www.ttgi.com/investors

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 850 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,300 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium has established both asset-based and brokerage operations in Canada and the U.S. with eighteen (18) locations. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed thirteen (13) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company was ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years. For four (4) consecutive years, Titanium has also been ranked one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business of Canada. Titanium is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM” and “TTNMF” on the OTCQX.

Contact Information

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.

Ted Daniel, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 266-3011

[email protected]

www.ttgi.com

For Investors

James Bowen

416-519-9442

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers