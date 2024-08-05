Titanium Transportation Group Marks Fourth Consecutive Year on The Globe and Mail’s List of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

BOLTON, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX:TTNM, OTCQX:TTNMF), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized in The Globe and Mail’s 2024 Report on Business of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for the fourth consecutive year.

The rankings are based on the three-year revenue growth of a company, and in 2024, Titanium was ranked 297th, posting growth of 119% in the last three years.

Ted Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Titanium Transportation Group noted, “We are proud to have received this honor for the fourth consecutive year, a testament to our unwavering commitment to executing our strategic plan. This achievement highlights our ability to deliver consistent, profitable growth despite persistent industry-wide challenges. It reflects the exceptional quality of our team and our company’s dedication to profitability, prudent cash management, scaling for future growth, and generating value for our shareholders.”

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent business in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfil certain requirements. In total, 416 companies made the ranking in 2024.

The full list of 2024 winners has been published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is available online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 900 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,300 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium has established both asset-based and brokerage operations in Canada and the U.S. with eighteen (18) locations. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed thirteen (13) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company was ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years. For four (4) consecutive years, Titanium has also been ranked one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business of Canada. Titanium is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TTNM” and “TTNMF” on the OTCQX.

