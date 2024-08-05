Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Announces New Products Launch and TSX Venture 50™ Recognition

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd. (“Tornado”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (TSX-V: TGH; OTCQX: TGHLF) is pleased to announce the launch of new products and recognition in the TSX Venture 50™.

New Products Launch

Tornado unveiled its highly anticipated EF4 Tornado Hydrovac and Coring Machine at the WWETT Show in Indianapolis, Indiana. These cutting-edge products have been designed, engineered, and manufactured in-house by our talented team, reinforcing Tornado’s commitment to innovation and excellence in infrastructure equipment.

TSX Venture 50™ Recognition

Tornado is honored to be named to the 2025 TSX Venture 50™, which comprises ten companies from each of the five industry sectors determined by a range of factors including market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. This recognition reflects Tornado’s strong financial performance and disciplined growth strategy, driven by engineering innovation that has strengthened our market position and investor confidence.

This achievement would not have been possible without the continued trust and support of our investors, whose confidence drives our success. We extend our sincere gratitude to our shareholders, employees, and partners for their unwavering commitment to Tornado. As we continue to grow and execute on our strategic initiatives, we remain dedicated to our plans to deliver long-term value and sustainable returns.

About Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd.

Tornado is a pioneer and leader in the vacuum truck industry and has been a choice of utility and oilfield professionals with over 1,700 hydrovacs sold since 2008. The Company designs and manufactures hydrovac trucks as well as provides heavy duty truck maintenance operations in central Alberta. It sells hydrovac trucks to excavation service providers in the infrastructure and industrial construction and oil and gas markets. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water and vacuum to safely penetrate and cut soil to expose critical infrastructure for repair and installation without damage. Hydrovac excavation methods are quickly becoming a standard in North America to safely excavate in urban areas and around critical infrastructure greatly reducing infrastructure damage and related fatalities.

For more information about Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd., visit www.tornadotrucks.com or contact:

Brett Newton

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (587) 802-5070

Email: [email protected] Derek Li

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 204-6350

Email: [email protected]

Advisory

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of the words “anticipates”, “should”, ‘‘may”, “expected”, “expects”, “believes” and other words of a similar nature are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although Tornado believes these statements to be reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements include statements with respect to: (i) as we continue to grow and execute on our strategic initiatives, and (ii) our plans to deliver long-term value and sustainable returns. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements because of prevailing economic conditions, including restrictions on trade and tariffs, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Tornado. Although Tornado believes these statements to be reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Tornado’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change after such date. Tornado disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities regulations.

