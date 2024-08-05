Toronto Star Short Story contest opens tomorrow for aspiring writers

TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Toronto Star Short Story contest opens tomorrow and invites all aspiring published authors to take part. The winning stories will be published in the Toronto Star and on thestar.com, one of the most visited websites in Canada.

Now in its 48th year, the Toronto Star Short Story contest is one of the largest and longest-running short story contests in North America. The contest is generously sponsored by the Toronto Public Library and Humber College School of Writers.

The winner takes home $5,000 and the tuition fee for one of two writing programs at Humber College School for Writers. The second-place winner will receive $2,000 and the third-place winner will take home $1,000.

Last year’s Toronto Star Short Story winner was Jessica Maheral-Wareing’s “Heaven Without.”

This year’s judges include:

Deborah Dundas, Toronto Star Opinion editor and feature writer

Richard Ouzounian, Director and writer and former Toronto Star theatre critic

Moe Hosseini-Ara, City Librarian, Toronto Public Library

Jean Marc Ah-Sen, Author and Toronto Star contributor

Cassidy McFadzean, Author

Writers who are residents of Ontario are encouraged to enter. All submissions must be received by 11:59 pm ET on February 25, 2026.

Short stories of all kinds are welcome and entries are limited to one per person. Stories must be original, previously unpublished and contain no more than 2,500 words. The use of AI is prohibited.

The top three winning stories will be published in the Toronto Star and on thestar.com.

Deborah Dundas, Toronto Star Opinion editor and feature writer, said: “I’ve been lucky enough to be in the position to support Toronto and Ontario’s writers through many of my years here at the Toronto Star. In the spirit of encouraging our readers to share their own voices and stories, we’re calling on all aspiring authors to take part in the creative tradition of the Toronto Star Short Story contest. We’re looking forward to reading their original work and support more Canadian storytelling.”

Moe Hosseini-Ara, Toronto Public Library’s City Librarian, said: “Storytelling brings us together, strengthens our communities and celebrates the rich diversity of experiences across Ontario. The Library is honoured to support the Toronto Star Short Story Contest once again and encourages everyone to share their original stories.”

About the Toronto Star:

The Toronto Star is Canada’s leading media outlet for investigative reporting and award-winning journalism. Founded in 1892 and proudly Canadian owned and operated, the Toronto Star is committed to investigating and advocating for social and economic justice. The Toronto Star publishes a daily newspaper and delivers multimedia content on thestar.com and mobile applications. The Toronto Star has been making a difference in the lives of children for more than 100 years through the Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund and the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund.

About Toronto Public Library:

Toronto Public Library is one of the world’s biggest and busiest public library systems, with more than 45 million annual visits to our branches and online. We empower Torontonians to thrive in the digital age and knowledge economy through easy access to technology, lifelong learning, and diverse cultural and leisure experiences, where, when and how our customers need us. To learn more, visit our website , email Answerline , subscribe to our eNewsletter or follow us on Facebook , Instagram and X (Twitter) .



