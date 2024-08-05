Toronto to Host EmpowerHER Women’s Health Summit on March 1, 2025: Uniting Top Experts for Transformative Change

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 1st Annual EmpowerHER Women’s Health Summit , hosted by Bridge Medical Communications, will take place on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at TIFF Lightbox in Toronto. It will bring together medical experts and healthcare professionals to explore some of the most pressing issues in women’s health today.

Timed around International Women’s Day, this one-day summit will feature thought-provoking discussions led by leading physicians and researchers on non-hormonal menopause treatments, cardiovascular risks in women, immunization strategies, obesity management, and insomnia in aging women.

“Women’s health remains underrepresented in clinical research and medical education,” said Dr. Vivien Brown , renowned physician and keynote speaker at EmpowerHER. “This Summit provides a critical platform to address gaps in care, share new treatment approaches, and equip healthcare professionals with practical strategies to improve patient outcomes.”

With a lineup of distinguished speakers and expert-led sessions, the summit will deliver actionable insights, foster collaboration, and equip attendees with the knowledge to enhance their professional practice and personal well-being.

Ahead of the inaugural event, Lorie Spence , Co-Founder of Bridge Medical Communication and organizer of EmpowerHER, said, “At Bridge Medical Communications, we recognize the urgent need to address the unique health challenges women face throughout their lives. EmpowerHER was created to fill a critical gap by providing healthcare professionals with the latest evidence-based strategies to improve women’s health outcomes.”

“This is more than just a conference—it’s a movement to reshape how we approach women’s health in medicine,” added Carolyn Pritchard, Co-Founder of Bridge Medical Communications. “By bringing together the best minds in the field, we empower healthcare professionals with the tools they need to create meaningful change.”

This event, which brings together leading experts and forward-thinking practitioners, serves as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and improved patient outcomes. Join us on March 1, 2025, and be part of the movement to shape the future of women’s healthcare. To view the full agenda and speaker lineup and register for the event, visit www.empwrher.ca .

About EmpowerHER Women’s Health Summit—EmpowerHER is a pioneering medical summit designed to equip healthcare professionals with the latest insights and strategies in women’s health. Hosted by Bridge Medical Communications, the event serves as a platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and advancing the future of women’s healthcare.

About Bridge Medical Communications—Bridge Medical Communications is committed to making a lasting impact on patient-centered care by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative communication tools, strategic collaboration, and creative solutions. As a tight-knit, dynamic team, our size is our strength—allowing us to work closely with clients ranging from pharmaceutical and biotech companies to healthcare organizations and patient associations that share our vision. With a collaborative and science-driven approach, we strive to optimize healthcare outcomes while fostering professional growth and innovation in medical communications.

