Trackings.ai Launches the Most Affordable AI Rank Tracker to Deliver Clear AI Visibility at a Fraction of the Cost

Vancouver, BC , Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trackings.ai today announced the launch of its AI Rank Tracker, a platform designed to help businesses, agencies, and brands monitor their search visibility with accuracy, speed, and simplicity.

Trackings.ai enters the market as an affordable alternative to high-cost enterprise solutions that rely on massive venture capital raises and price their tools at $499 per month.

Earlier this month, one competitor in the rank tracking space announced a $35 million Series B funding round to support growth of its premium-priced platform. While such raises highlight investor enthusiasm, the founders of Trackings.ai believe that essential tools like rank tracking should not require tens of millions in funding or force agencies to absorb inflated subscription costs.

“Rank tracking is a fundamental part of SEO strategy,” said Jacky Chou, co-founder of Trackings.ai. “But it does not need to cost $499 per month and it certainly does not take $35 million to build something useful. We created Trackings.ai to show that you can ship fast, build something intuitive, and deliver it at a price point that makes sense for real operators.”

Trackings.ai is built by the same team that launched LocalRank.so, one of the fastest-growing local SEO software platforms. LocalRank.so signed on more than 500 agencies in just three weeks after its launch in March, establishing itself as a trusted solution in the local SEO market. That rapid growth and adoption validated the team’s approach to building practical, results-focused software.

“With LocalRank.so we learned that operators want tools that work out of the box and focus on outcomes, not bloated dashboards,” Chou added. “Trackings.ai builds on that same philosophy, delivering AI-powered rank tracking in a simple, affordable format for anyone who needs clarity on their search visibility.”

AI-Powered Rank Tracking that adapts to evolving search environments and provides accurate, reliable data.

that adapts to evolving search environments and provides accurate, reliable data. Fast Setup so users can go from signup to tracking in just minutes.

so users can go from signup to tracking in just minutes. Affordable Pricing that is up to 10 times less expensive than enterprise competitors.

that is up to 10 times less expensive than enterprise competitors. Streamlined Dashboard designed for agencies, SMBs, and operators with no training curve.

Built by Operators, Not VCs

Trackings.ai went from ideation to launch in under seven days, powered by practical operator knowledge rather than venture capital overhead. The platform was built at minimal cost compared to its peers, proving that world-class rank tracking can be developed and launched without relying on massive funding rounds or extended development cycles.

The Trackings.ai AI Rank Tracker is available today at https://trackings.ai.

Trackings.ai is the most intuitive AI Rank Tracker for agencies, businesses, and brands seeking fast, accurate, and affordable visibility data. Founded in 2025, Trackings.ai builds on the proven success of LocalRank.so, which became one of the fastest-growing local SEO platforms by signing 500 agencies in just three weeks. The company is committed to building powerful tools that deliver results without inflated pricing or reliance on venture capital funding.

