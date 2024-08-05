Trading Central Launches FIBI: AI-Powered Financial Assistant Live Across Research Tools

OTTAWA, CANADA, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trading Central, a pioneer in financial market research and insights, announced the launch of FIBI, AI Assistant, across its suite of research tools: Technical Insight®, TC Options Insight™, TC Fundamental Insight®, and TC Market Buzz®.

FIBI™ (‘Financial Insight Bot Interface’) leverages Trading Central’s proprietary natural language processing (NLP), language model (LM), and generative AI (GenAI) technologies—trained by the company’s award-winning data scientists and financial analysts. These models are grounded in deep expertise across technical and fundamental analysis, options trading, and market behavior.

FIBI sets itself apart from generic AI and chatbots with actionable and compliance-friendly market insights powered by high-quality, real-time data. Its natural language storytelling and progressive disclosure of key insights ensure that investors of all skill-levels benefit from quality analysis without the information overload.

“FIBI represents the next generation of investor enablement,” said Alain Pellier, CEO of Trading Central. “In a world flooded with generic AI content, FIBI offers a focused, trustworthy experience that’s built for action.”

With FIBI, brokers can deliver a differentiated client experience — empowering investors with a tool that feels insightful, approachable and personalized, while strengthening trust in their research offering.

FIBI continues Trading Central’s mission to empower investors worldwide, bridging the gap between sophisticated analysis and actionable insights.

About Trading Central

Since 1999, Trading Central has empowered investors to make confident decisions with actionable, award-winning research. By combining expert insights with modern data visualizations, Trading Central helps investors discover trade ideas, manage risk, and identify new opportunities. Its flexible tools are designed for seamless integration across desktop and mobile platforms via iFrames, APIs, and widgets.

