Treatment.com AI Announces Momentum Following Acquisition of Rocket Doctor, Highlighting Growth, Innovation, and National Recognition

Treatment.com AI completed the acquisition of Rocket Doctor, aligning AI-powered clinical intelligence with a proven virtual care delivery platform.‏



Rocket Doctor patient volume grew 112% in Alberta year-over-year, with over 36,000 patients seen in 2024 and physician adoption growing 218%.

‏New partnerships launched in California and Canada, including with Central California Alliance for Health, a ~450,000 member managed care plan and Melanoma Canada, a National organization.

‏Medical Education Suite deployed at University of Minnesota, delivering scalable AI-driven clinical training and potential 40% cost savings.

Rocket Doctor named Top Clinical Innovator by the American Telemedicine Association and invited to speak at Harvard Medical School and AARP’s AgeTech Accelerator.

Vancouver, BC, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treatment.com AI Inc.‏‏ (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”) and its wholly owned digital health platform and marketplace, ‏‏Rocket Doctor‏‏, are pleased to share a series of achievements following the completion of their previously announced acquisition. Now operating under a unified vision, the two organizations have gained traction across product deployment, patient growth, national partnerships, and public recognition.‏

‏The quarter began with the finalization of Treatment’s acquisition of ‏‏Rocket‏‏ Doctor‏‏, marking a pivotal milestone in the company’s mission to combine a proprietary AI knowledge engine with real-world virtual care delivery. This unified offering creates the potential for smarter, faster, and safer care, powered by the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), AI triage tools, and Rocket Doctor’s scalable proprietary electronic medical record and digital health platform, all designed by and for practicing physicians.‏

‏Following the acquisition, Rocket Doctor experienced a 112% year-over-year increase in patient volume in Alberta, with 36,779 patients seen over the past 12 months. To date, more than 71,000 Albertans have accessed care through the platform, 35% of whom live in communities with fewer than 25,000 residents, underscoring the platform’s vital role in underserved areas. Physician adoption has grown by 218%, rising from 22 active physicians last year to 70 this year, enabling Rocket Doctor to scale rapidly in response to growing demand.‏

‏Meanwhile, Treatment.com AI advanced its commitment to next-generation clinical education with the launch of its new generation of the ‏‏Medical Education Suite (MES)‏‏. Deployed at the University of Minnesota Medical School, the platform featured new AI-simulated patients to assess 240 third-year students during their OSCE exams, enabling both virtual and live testing at scale. According to estimates from Claudio Violato, Associate Dean of the School of Medicine, the solution has the potential to reduce exam administration costs by approximately 40%, while also lowering faculty workload.‏

‏Rocket Doctor also secured new partnerships in both the U.S. and Canada. In California, the company ‏‏launched a virtual care program‏‏ with Central California Alliance for Health, a Medi-Cal managed care plan serving approximately 450,000 members. The program enables patients to access urgent, primary, and specialty care from Rocket Doctor’s physician network.‏

‏In Canada, Rocket Doctor ‏‏partnered with Melanoma Canada‏‏ to expand access to follow-up care for high-risk skin cancer patients in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, supporting earlier intervention and continuity of care in one of the country’s most prevalent cancer categories.‏

‏In recognition of its innovation and clinical impact, Rocket Doctor was named ‏‏Top Clinical Innovator by the American Telemedicine Association‏‏ at the NEXUS2025 conference. The award highlights Rocket Doctor’s physician-led virtual care model and its ability to deliver high-quality care at scale.‏

‏Rocket Doctor was also selected to participate in several high-profile accelerators and thought leadership programs. The company was welcomed into the UC Berkeley Health Engine Accelerator, a competitive, non-dilutive program for healthtech founders. Dr. William Cherniak, CEO and Founder of Rocket Doctor, was invited to speak at Harvard Medical School by Halle Tecco to share insights with medical and business students on building accessible, AI-supported virtual care platforms. He also joined the 2025 AARP AgeTech Accelerator, where he showcased Rocket Doctor’s work in supporting aging, Medicaid, and Medicare populations across the U.S.‏

‏The company’s growing profile was further amplified on the national stage. Dr. Hamza and Dr. Cherniak were invited to ‏‏ring the opening bell‏‏ at the Canadian Securities Exchange, followed by a joint appearance on the ‏‏CSE’s official podcast‏‏ discussing the future of AI and virtual care in North America. Dr. Cherniak also ‏‏spoke at the CSE Summit ‏‏on‏‏ Responsible Investment (SoRI) ‏‏in Kelowna, BC, engaging directly with investors on the evolution of healthcare delivery models.‏

‏Adding to the quarter’s momentum, Dr. Cherniak, alongside other leading physicians, co-authored a peer-reviewed research paper titled ‏‏“‏‏Sociodemographic Variation in Use of and Preferences for Digital Technologies Among Patients in Primary Care.‏‏”‏‏ The study offers valuable insight into patient behaviour and the role of digital tools in improving health equity.‏

‏“The past few months have been transformational for both Rocket Doctor and Treatment.com AI,” said Dr. William Cherniak. “We’ve aligned behind a shared vision and are now executing across multiple fronts – from clinical training to specialist care – while helping patients and providers reimagine what modern care can look like.”‏

‏“We’re proud of the momentum achieved so far,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Treatment.com AI. “Our focus remains on combining physician-led care, proven and tested AI tools and strong partnerships to improve healthcare delivery.”‏

‏About Treatment.com AI Inc.



‏Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine – the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment.com AI’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities.‏

‏Learn more at‏‏ ‏‏www.treatment.com‏‏ or contact [email protected]‏‏ .‏

‏About Rocket Doctor Inc.

‏

‏Rocket Doctor is a technology-driven digital health platform and marketplace that is breaking down obstacles that limit access to quality, comprehensive and cost-effective healthcare. Our proprietary software equips doctors with the tools to run practices in virtual and hybridized in-person/virtual models of care, enabling them to provide tailored care to patients in rural and Northern communities across Canada and on Medicaid in the United States. Leveraging large language models, AI/ML and wireless medical devices, Rocket Doctor is bridging the healthcare divide, connecting patients to equitable and accessible virtual healthcare services regardless of age, location, or financial status‏‏. ‏

‏Visit‏‏ ‏‏www.rocketdoctor.ca‏‏ or contact ‏‏[email protected]‏‏.‏

‏FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:‏

‎‏Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO‏

‎‏Email: [email protected]‏

‎‏Media inquiries: [email protected]‏

‎‏Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955‏

‏Cautionary Statement‏

‏This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Treatment.com AI’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to the implementation of its shareholder communications initiative and the timing thereof. Although Treatment.com believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Treatment.com undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.‏

‏The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‏



