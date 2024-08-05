Treatment.com AI Engages Market Maker

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treatment.com AI Inc. (the “Company” or “Treatment”) (CSE: TRUE; OTC: TREIF; 939: FRA) has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (“ITG”) pursuant to an agreement dated and starting on July 29, 2025 (the “Agreement”) to provide market-making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company’s common shares.

Under the terms of the Agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD $5,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The Agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated by either party with 30 days’ notice. There is no performance factors contained in the Agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than ~10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctor, nurse or pharmacist) reduce their administrative burden; create more time for needed face to face patient appointments and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities. To learn more about Treatment’s products and services: www.treatment.com or email: [email protected] m

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO

For media inquiries, contact:

