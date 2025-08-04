Trevi Pools and Spas Unveils Enhanced Services to Elevate Kelowna’s Pool Experience

Kelowna, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trevi Pools and Spas is rolling out a new plan to offer better pool and spa services for the Kelowna community. This effort is all about boosting customer satisfaction by offering a wide variety of services designed for both residential and commercial spaces. The company is keen on meeting the unique needs of pool and spa owners through this initiative.

The newly introduced services will cover areas like pool maintenance, spa repair, and custom installations. Trevi Pools and Spas is determined to serve both home and business clients, making sure every job is done with top-notch attention to detail and professional skills. By widening their service range, the company aims to secure its position as a top provider of pool and spa services in the area.

To explore the extensive range of services offered by Trevi Pools and Spas, from pool installation to regular maintenance and water testing, visit their official website.

Paul Talon of Trevi Pools and Spas shared his excitement about what’s in store. “We have always been committed to offering high-quality service to our clients. This new initiative demonstrates our commitment to improving the experience for our pool and spa owners. We believe our expanded services will set a new standard in the industry.”

The company is also taking steps to protect the environment by adopting sustainable practices. By using green products and efficient resource management, they are looking to combine excellent service with environmental responsibility.

Their emphasis on Kelowna Pools shows how dedicated they are to fulfilling the community’s specific needs. The goal is to offer easy-to-access service options and solutions that fit local tastes and conditions. Their new services include routine maintenance packages, emergency repair services, and custom design options.

Paul Talon highlighted the importance of community involvement in their plans. “Engaging with our clients directly has always been one of our top priorities. Understanding their needs and expectations allows us to elevate our services continuously. This initiative is about more than just expanding our service list; it’s about enhancing the overall customer experience.”

To back these efforts, Trevi Pools and Spas will invest in staff training to ensure their team is knowledgeable about the latest pool and spa care techniques. These programs are aimed at developing skills and ensuring the staff stays current with industry standards.

Moreover, Trevi Pools and Spas plans to build partnerships with local suppliers to cut costs and streamline their supply chain. By sourcing materials locally, they not only support the local economy but also keep their pricing competitive for clients.

As they gear up to introduce these new services, potential clients can expect better service options and enhanced customer care. Trevi Pools and Spas is focused on forming lasting relationships with their clients by thoroughly understanding and catering to their needs. One customer review stated, “We contacted Paul to quote on replacing our pool liner. He responded quite quickly and was very informative. He came and measured our pool and provided a quote and our options in a very timely manner. The install was so efficient!! Paul, Bre and their crew arrived and removed the old liner, prepped and cleaned the foundation for the new install and they promptly installed our beautiful new liner. They were so knowledgeable about the process and all the steps required to get our pool back up and running again! We are delighted with their service, their knowledge of the industry and their products and they were so friendly and helpful when I asked my 1000 questions. I would highly recommend them for all your pool needs. Thanks to Paul and Bre and their team for a job well done!!”

The company believes that these updates will boost customer satisfaction and loyalty. By making quality service and sustainability their priority, Trevi Pools and Spas seeks to set themselves apart in the busy Kelowna Pools market.

Darci Sellers, a recent customer, said: “We met Paul at the Kelowna Home Show. This was the beginning of a great experience! This area has a reputation for businesses that don’t call back.. Paul did! [A]nd he always went the extra mile for us. He always texted us back and did what he said he would! In my line of work I get asked regularly who to use for pool repair, new installs and more. I’ve recommended Paul and his team and will continue to do so! Highly recommended! Support Local! Thanks Paul!”

For those eager to find out more about the new services, Trevi Pools and Spas invites potential clients to check out their website at trevikelowna.ca or reach out to their customer service team for further details. The company is committed to being open and communicative, helping clients feel informed and assured in their choice of service.

Trevi Pools and Spas is on the verge of transforming pool and spa services in Kelowna. With their renewed focus on customer satisfaction, eco-friendly practices, and engaging with the community, they aim to raise the bar in the industry. Learn more about what they have to offer and how they can meet any specific pool and spa needs by visiting their website today.

###

For more information about Trevi Pools and Spas Kelowna, contact the company here:

Trevi Pools and Spas Kelowna

Paul Talon

(250) 258-8202

[email protected]

963 Stockwell Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 6W3



CBJ Newsmakers