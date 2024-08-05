Trick or Tickets: Rogers World Series Ticket Giveaway Continues for Games 6 and 7

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers, proud owner of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced today its free ticket giveaway for Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) of the World Series at Rogers Centre will be held on Halloween.

“This is an unbelievably exciting time for fans across Canada , and we love seeing all the public displays of support for Canada’s team,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. “Our ticket giveaways are about making this historic moment accessible to more Blue Jays fans and customers.”

On Friday, October 31, 150 pairs of tickets to Game 6 will be given away on a first come, first served basis at a location in the Greater Toronto Area to fans who dress up as their favourite Blue Jay.

Once Game 6 tickets are given away to the first 150 fans, those remaining in line or who come to the location by 1 p.m. ET will be entered for a chance to win one of 250 pairs of tickets for Game 7, if necessary.

The location will be announced 8 a.m. ET on Friday, October 31 on @Rogers Instagram and Facebook and the line will close at 1 p.m. ET.

Those unable to travel to the location can share a photo or video of themselves dressed up as their favourite Blue Jay to their Instagram feed with #BringItHomeJays by 1 p.m. ET for a chance to win one of 10 pairs of tickets available online for each remaining game.

In addition, Rogers today will surprise some lucky fans with decked out homes in Blue Jays Halloween décor with a pair of tickets to Game 6. On Halloween night, some trick or treaters across the GTA dressed as their favourite Blue Jays will be surprised with a pair of tickets to Game 7, if necessary.

Rogers is giving away 500 free tickets for fans to take over a section for every Blue Jays home game at Rogers Centre throughout the MLB Postseason.

For Rogers customers, the company gave away hundreds of tickets to World Series home games at Rogers Centre through Rogers Beyond the Seat.

All tickets are non-transferable.

