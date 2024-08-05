Trident Resources Announces Option Agreement to Acquire Up to 100% Interest in Reindeer Project, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm’s length property option agreement (the “Agreement”) dated September 8, 2025 with Reinco Exploration Limited (“Reinco”), pursuant to which Trident may acquire up to a 100% interest in the Reindeer Project (the “Property”), located near Southend, Saskatchewan.

Reindeer Project Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/Reindeer_Project_Map_08_2025.png

The Reindeer Project consists of 10 contiguous mineral claims totaling 26,910 hectares in northern Saskatchewan. The Property lies along the contact between the La Ronge and Kisseynew Domains of the Trans-Hudson Orogen, a prolific geological belt hosting multiple gold and base metals deposits. Importantly, the Property is cut by three strands of the Tabbernor Fault system, a major crustal structure that also hosts the Seabee Gold operations (with more than 2 million ounces of cumulative gold production).

The Property is located near Highway 905, which services Cameco and Orano’s uranium operations at Rabbit Lake, McClean Lake, and Cigar Lake. The claims are in good standing until at least October 2027 and are not subject to any royalties.

Acquisition Highlights:

Large 26,910-hectare land package in a proven mining jurisdiction with excellent access

Located along the Tabbernor Fault system, associated with multiple gold deposits including SSR Mining’s Seabee Mine.

Strategic land package that connects Trident’s Knife Lake Project with its recently acquired Greywacke Project (via merger with MAS Gold and Eros Resources in January 2025), creating a consolidated exploration corridor.

Provides Trident with the ability to explore and advance both adjacent projects in an efficient, cost-effective manner.

Historical work has identified multiple gold, copper, zinc, and silver showings in rock samples including: Discovery Au Showing (0.16–0.60 oz/t Au in grab samples, Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index, “SMDI”, 0501), Rosie Showings (up to 0.77% Cu, 0.20% Zn and 0.061 oz/t Au in grab samples, SMDI 0504)

Numerous untested EM conductors across the property remain highly prospective for new potential discoveries.

Underexplored despite proximity to producing and past-producing mines.

Regional Geology Project Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/Reindeer_Reigonal_Geology_08_2025.png

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer of Trident, commented: “The Reindeer Project represents our largest land acquisition to date and another exciting addition to our Saskatchewan portfolio. With nearly 27,000 hectares of highly prospective ground along a major gold-bearing fault system, we see tremendous opportunity for both gold and base metals discoveries. Equally important, the acquisition creates a strategic connection between our Knife Lake and Greywacke projects, which remains our current focus, enabling us to advance exploration across a consolidated land position in an efficient and synergistic way. This transaction is consistent with our strategy of building a dominant exploration portfolio in the La Ronge Gold Belt in Saskatchewan.”

Agreement Terms:

Under the terms of the Agreement, Trident may acquire up to a 100% interest in the Property through staged payments and share issuances as follows:

First Option (50% interest): $35,000 in cash and 1,000,000 common shares of Trident (the “Shares”) on closing. Second Option (75% interest): An additional 500,000 Shares on or before the first anniversary of closing. Third Option (100% interest): An additional 500,000 Shares on or before the second anniversary of closing.

If Trident exercises less than the full 100% earn-in, the parties will form a joint venture to further advance the Property. The shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance. No finder’s fees are payable pursuant to the Agreement. The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., a non-independent “qualified person” under the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Property.

About Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

