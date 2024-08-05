Trident Resources Initiates Exploration Program at Greywacke and Hailstone Properties in Saskatchewan

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it is launching a geological mapping and geochemical sampling program at its 100%-owned Greywacke and Hailstone properties in Saskatchewan. This program will focus on identifying and expanding known gold showings to support future drill targeting. Trident sees strong potential in the underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, which hosts multiple gold deposits but has seen limited exploration in the past 50 years.

Fall 2025 Exploration Program:

The upcoming field program will focus on the Greywacke Property, which hosts the Greywacke Gold Deposit. This deposit contains a historical (2021) mineral resource estimate of:

101,000 oz. of gold @ 4.90 g/t (Indicated Mineral Resources)

54,000 oz. of gold @ 4.24 g/t (Inferred Mineral Resources)

Gold mineralization at Greywacke extends for several kilometers both northeast and southwest, including at known showings such as Lyons Zone, Hoover Lake, Wasp Lake, and Closure Lake. Trident will also begin initial work at the nearby Hailstone Property, for which Trident recently signed an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest.

Greywacke Lake Gold Project Location Map:

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/maps/Greywacke-Lake-Gold-Project.jpg

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer of Trident, commented: “The La Ronge Gold Belt is underexplored and has the potential to host multiple multi-million-ounce gold deposits. Greywacke is particularly promising and could quickly grow in size with minimal drilling. That makes it one of the top priorities for the company moving forward. In parallel, Trident has expanded its initial drill program at the Contact Lake Gold Project from 5,000 meters to over 6,500 meters in 18–20 drill holes. This decision was based on promising early visuals of mineralization. The Company is fully funded, with over C$12.5 million in its treasury.

Further, we expect ample news flow in the coming months from this drill program, technical report updates related to the company’s ongoing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) work, and continued consolidation of properties in this prolific gold district.”

Geological Discussion:

The Greywacke Lake Gold Project is located approximately 88 km northeast of La Ronge and 22 km northeast of the community of Missinipe. Road access to the 16,078-hectare (6 claims) project is available via an 11 km access trail that branches southeast from Highway 102. The main project area is comprised of three sub-parallel zones, North, Central and South that are part of the 7 km Wacke Mineralization Trend. The Greywacke North Gold Deposit is located in the North Zone and hosts a historical Mineral Resource Estimate (2021). Other mineralized targets along the Wacke trend include:

The Closure Lake and Lyons Zone Showings are located 930m and 1,200m along strike to the southwest of the Greywacke North Deposit. These showings are hosted by the same biotite arenite unit that hosts the Greywacke North Deposit. Mineralization consists of a combined 3% pyrite + pyrrhotite and 5% magnetite disseminations and fracture fillings with associated fine-grained (non-visible) gold.

The Hoover Gold Showing is located 3.5 km northeast of the Greywacke North Deposit. The stratiform 5m x 15m gold showing consists of two auriferous zones within a sulfide rich biotite arenite unit that hosts up to a combined 5% pyrite + pyrrhotite. Gold occurs as visible grains and intergrowths with the sulfides.

The Wasp Lake Showing is located 2.4 km northeast of the Hoover Gold Showing. This stratiform showing, which is on strike and geologically identical to the Greywacke North Gold Deposit, consists of an auriferous zone within a sulfide-rich biotite arenite with up to 5% pyrite + pyrrhotite and gold that occurs as visible grains and intergrowths with the sulfides.

The Shandy Lake Showing is located 1.5 km northwest of the Greywacke North Deposit in a series of metasedimentary rocks that have been intruded by a Berven Lake diorite intrusion. The showing is hosted in a series of 1m to 3m wide subvertical ENE trending sub-parallel shears that form a 50m wide zone of deformation that follows the contact between the diorite and the adjacent lapilli tuffs. Pyrite and associated gold are found as disseminations and fracture fillings in quartz veins within the shear zone.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., a non-independent “Qualified Person” under the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Property.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

