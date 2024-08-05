Trident Resources Provides Information on Annual General Meeting Proxy Circular

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (“Trident” or the “Company”) announces that, due to the Canada Postal Strike, there is a delay in the mailing of the Company’s proxy circular and related documents pertaining to the Company’s Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) of the shareholders to be held virtually on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at the hour of 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time).

The Company advises that the documents may be found under the Company’s profile on Sedar+ or on the Company’s website at https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/investors/agm/ . Additionally, shareholders may contact the Company directly at [email protected] to request the meeting material and to register votes via proxy. While shareholders may vote at the Meeting, they are encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting, of which voting cut off is at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Registered shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders may attend the Meeting via Zoom at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83293488236?pwd=ptEg5CGZaaq6MSlbDQO3WhVcT1QS4h.1

Meeting ID: 832 9348 8236

Passcode: 623764

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: [email protected]

